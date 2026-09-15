Riley Green Stops His Own Love Song To Break Up Fight in the Crowd

With the prices of a single concert ticket climbing into the hundreds of dollars, most fans want to have an unforgettable time. That’s what Riley Green wanted to give fans who packed his Cowboy As It Gets tour. Over the weekend, the hitmaker took the stage at the First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater in New Mexico. While entertaining fans with a few of his hit songs, Green was forced to pause the concert after individuals broke into a fight during “You Look Like You Love Me.”

Although some songs are written to evoke a certain emotion, it sounded incredibly difficult to get enraged during “You Look Like You Love Me.” But that is exactly what happened when Green looked out over the crowd. Needing to pause the show for a moment, the singer insisted he wore a sleeveless shirt in hopes it would deter people from fighting. “I was really feeling good, too, you know. Man, I thought if I didn’t wear sleeves on my shirt, nobody would try to fight tonight.”

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Not wanting to have to remove fans, Green urged the two people to simply distance themselves from each other. As for the rest of the crowd, the singer only hoped they would allow him to finish his set. “I’ll tell y’all what, y’all just hold it together for a little while, we’ll play for about 90 minutes, and then we can all beat the s*** out of each other at the end of the night.”

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Riley Green Wonders Why It Is “Always Girls” Fighting

Thankfully, Green was able to finish his concert before fans turned on each other. While fighting during “You Look Like You Love Me” was a shock, the singer once explained how it was always girls fighting.

Appearing on This Past Weekend with Theo Von, Green said, “It’s always girls. Girl fights are always way more serious than guy fights. And I’m always surprised too at the song they get in a fight during. There’s been a couple videos I’ve seen of people getting in a fight during ‘I Wish Grandpas Never Died.’ Or I’ve got a song called ‘Jesus Saves.’”

Even now, Green struggled with how those songs could make fans fight. “I’m like… how do you emotionally go to (trading) blows?”

For Green, the occasional fight apparently came with the territory of playing for thousands of fans. He just wished they would pick a more appropriate soundtrack before trading blows.

(Photo by John Nacion/WireImage)