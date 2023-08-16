Kanye West’s Former Publicist Indicted Alongside Donald Trump for Election Conspiracy

Former president of the United States Donald Trump was indicted by a Georgia grand jury for racketeering, violating oath of office, conspiracy, forgery, and much more in connection to his attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results on Monday (August 14). Along with Trump, 18 other supporters of his were indicted as well, including a woman by the name of Trevian Kutti.

Videos by American Songwriter

Kutti, who served as a publicist and director of operations for Kanye West around 2018, was officially indicted for violating Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO), conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements, and writings and influencing witnesses, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

In the midst of Trump’s camp alleging that President Joe Biden stole the election from him, Kutti visited the home of a woman named Ruby Freeman in late 2021, as she was a poll worker for the election in Georgia in 2020. With Biden narrowly winning the electoral votes in Georgia at the time, shifting his odds of victory significantly, Kutti intimidated Freeman to try to force her to admit the election was rigged and that she manipulated votes, per XXL. Freeman refused to do so though, even after Kutti’s falsely threatening her of arrest.

[RELATED: Kanye West’s Producer Provides New Insights into Rapper’s Upcoming Album]

Afterward, when the public learned of Kutti’s actions and her ties to West, the Chicago rapper set the record straight. Although West has supported Trump in the past and has launched a presidential campaign of his own, he released a statement through his spokesperson denying any current connection to Kutti.

“Trevian Kutti was not associated with Kanye West or any of his enterprises at the times of the facts that are reported in these articles or since these facts occurred,” the statement obtained by XXL read.

The morning after last night’s indictments were handed down, Kutti responded to her inclusion in the case, referencing West’s mention in headlines.

“#next #to #the #best #to #EVER #do #it,” she wrote.

Currently, it’s unclear if Freeman will be arrested for her alleged crimes. However, a sheriff in Fulton County, Georgia, did confirm that Trump will be brought into jail and have his mugshot taken, the first time this has happened in the four indictments he’s received post-presidency.

Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images