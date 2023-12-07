Journey and Def Leppard Announce 2024 Stadium Tour Featuring Steve Miller Band, Heart, and Cheap Trick

Journey and Def Leppard announced today that they’ll be launching a Summer Stadium Tour together in 2024, bringing along for the ride a slew of special guests that is sure to stoke excitement among classic rock fans.

The combination of Journey and Def Lep alone equals absolute rock ‘n’ roll glory, never mind the fact that they’re bringing along headline-worthy classic rockers the Steve Miller Band, Heart, and Cheap Trick at select dates. You don’t have to take our word for it – rock fans know at a glance this is not one to miss.

The tour will be making 23 stops across the U.S., kicking off in St. Louis, MO before taking the Midwest and both coasts by storm. Stops include LA’s SoFi Stadium, Chicago’s Wrigley Field, Nashville’s Nissan Stadium, and Journey’s hometown ballpark, Oracle Stadium in San Francisco.

Tickets will be first available Thursday, December 7 via an official presale, which you can find on the tour’s website. An exclusive Citi Presale for cardholders will begin Wednesday, December 13. Finally, general onsale begins Friday, December 15.

Journey certainly has a busy year ahead in 2024, having already announced a Spring 50th anniversary tour with Toto. The San Francisco power balladeers are riding high off the buzz around the release of their first studio album in 11 years, Freedom, released earlier this year, and they’re showing absolutely no signs of slowing down.

Def Leppard, meanwhile, has been keeping busy in their own right. DL’s own Joe Elliot said “Having just completed a sensational 18 month run promoting our Diamond Star Halos album, we shall hit the boards running with a brand-new stage show and set of songs that will celebrate specific parts of our history. We may even have a surprise or two up our sleeves … so, wanna join us !??! … See you in the summer !”

Full tour routing is below. Take a look and see if this history-making tour is coming to a stage near you! Don’t wait to get tickets – these are sure to go quickly.

July 06, 2024 – St Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium w/ Cheap Trick

July 10, 2024 – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium w/ Cheap Trick

July 13, 2024 – Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park w/ Steve Miller Band

July 15, 2024 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field w/ Steve Miller Band

July 18, 2024 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park w/ Steve Miller Band

July 20, 2024 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium w/ Steve Miller Band

July 23, 2024 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park w/ Steve Miller Band

July 25, 2024 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium w/ Steve Miller Band

July 27, 2024 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park w/ Steve Miller Band

July 30, 2024 – Cleveland, OH @ Progressive Field w/ Heart

Aug 02, 2024 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre w/ Heart

Aug 05, 2024 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park w/ Heart

Aug 07, 2024 – Flushing, NY @ Citi Field w/ Steve Miller Band

Aug 12, 2024 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field w/ Steve Miller Band

Aug 14, 2024 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park w/ Steve Miller Band

Aug 16, 2024 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome w/ Steve Miller Band

Aug 19, 2024 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field w/ Steve Miller Band

Aug 23, 2024 – Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field w/ Steve Miller Band

Aug 25, 2024 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium w/ Steve Miller Band

Aug 28, 2024 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park w/ Steve Miller Band

Aug 30, 2024 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park w/ Steve Miller Band

Sep 04, 2024 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park w/ Cheap Trick

Sep 08, 2024 – Denver, CO @ Coors Field w/ Cheap Trick

