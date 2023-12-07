Olivia Rodrigo GUTS World Tour 2024: How To Get Tickets And Upcoming Dates

Pop-punk sensation Olivia Rodrigo is hitting the road in 2024, and tickets to the GUTS World Tour are going fast. Her second tour will take her across the globe, starting in Palm Springs, California at the Acrisure Arena in February before wrapping up at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles in August.

Olivia Rodrigo is bringing some top-tier talent to support her on her latest tour. Openers and supporting acts include The Breeders, Chappell Roan, Remi Wolf, and up-and-coming “Boy’s a Liar” singer Pinkpantheress.

If you're looking to see Olivia Rodrigo live in North America in 2024, tickets are available now.

For any of Olivia Rodrigo's international dates, including shows in Canada or Europe, tickets are available.

The 20-year-old singer already has an astounding amount of awards, including three Grammy Awards, seven Billboard Music Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards, four iHeartRadio Music Awards, and more.

Her latest album Guts has seen an incredible amount of commercial success and fans are clamoring to hear the hits live. While the GUTS Tour setlist hasn’t been announced, fans can hope to hear smash songs like “vampire”, “get him back!”, and of course fan-favorite “bad idea right?”.

Olivia Rodrigo is one of the hottest acts around. Her latest tour is sure to sell out in Canada, Europe, and North America as well, so if you’re hoping to see the GUTS Tour live, you should get your tickets now.

Tickets to see Olivia Rodrigo live in North America and internationally are available now.

02/23 – Palm Springs, California – Acrisure Arena

02/24 – Phoenix, Arizona – Footprint Center

02/27 – Houston, Texas – Toyota Center

02/28 – Austin, Texas – Moody Center

03/01 – Dallas, Texas – American Airlines Center

03/02 – New Orleans, Louisiana – Smoothie King Center

03/05 – Orlando, Florida – Amway Center

03/06 – Miami, Florida – Kaseya Center

03/08 – Charlotte, North Carolina – Spectrum Center

03/09 – Nashville, Tennessee – Bridgestone Arena

03/12 – St. Louis, Missouri – Enterprise Center

03/13 – Omaha, Nebraska – Chi Health Center

03/15 – St. Paul, Minnesota – Xcel Energy Center

03/16 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin – Fiserv Forum

03/19 – Chicago, Illinois – United Center

03/20 – Chicago, Illinois – United Center

03/22 – Columbus, Ohio – Nationwide Arena

03/23 – Detroit, Michigan – Little Caesars Arena

03/26 – Montreal, Quebec, Canada – Bell Centre

03/27 – Montreal, Quebec, Canada – Bell Centre

03/29 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada – Scotiabank Arena

03/30 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada – Scotiabank Arena

04/01 – Boston, Massachusetts – TD Garden

04/02 – Boston, Massachusetts – TD Garden

04/05 – New York, New York – Madison Square Garden

04/06 – New York, New York – Madison Square Garden

04/08 – New York, New York – Madison Square Garden

04/09 – New York, New York – Madison Square Garden

04/30 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

05/01 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

05/03 – Manchester, United Kingdom – Co-op Live

05/04 – Manchester, United Kingdom – Co-op Live

05/07 – Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro

05/08 – Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro

05/10 – Birmingham, United Kingdom – Utilita Arena

05/11 – Birmingham, United Kingdom – Utilita Arena

05/14 – London, United Kingdom – The O2

05/15 – London, United Kingdom – The O2

05/17 – London, United Kingdom – The O2

05/18 – London, United Kingdom – The O2

05/21 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

05/22 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

05/24 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

05/25 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

05/28 – Oslo, Norway – Telenor Arena

05/30 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

06/01 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes Benz Arena

06/04 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena

06/05 – Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle

06/07 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

06/09 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena

06/11 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

06/12 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

06/14 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

06/15 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

06/18 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

06/20 – Madrid, Spain – Wizink Center

06/22 – Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena

06/23 – Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena

07/19 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – Wells Fargo Center

07/20 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

07/23 – Atlanta, Georgia – State Farm Arena

07/24 – Lexington, Kentucky – Rupp Arena

07/26 – Kansas City, Missouri – T-Mobile Center

07/27 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma – Paycom Center

07/30 – Denver, Colorado – Ball Arena

07/31 – Salt Lake City, Utah – Delta Center

08/02 – San Francisco, California – Chase Center

08/03 – San Francisco, California – Chase Center

08/06 – Seattle, Washington – Climate Pledge Arena

08/07 – Seattle, Washington – Climate Pledge Arena

08/09 – Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada – Rogers Arena

08/10 – Portland, Oregon – Moda Center

08/13 – Los Angeles, California – Kia Forum

08/14 – Los Angeles, California – Kia Forum

08/16 – Los Angeles, California – Kia Forum

08/17 – Los Angeles, California – Kia Forum

FAQs

When do tickets for the Olivia Rodrigo Guts 2024 World Tour go on sale?

Tickets for the latest tour by Olivia Rodrigo are on sale now. Some of her shows are already selling quickly, so if you want to see the band live we recommend getting your tickets now.

Where can I purchase official tickets to the Olivia Rodrigo 2024 Tour?

You can buy official tickets for Olivia Rodrigo's latest tour for her North American dates and international shows, including dates in both Canada and Europe.

Are there any presale codes or early access opportunities for the Olivia Rodrigo Guts World Tour?

There aren’t any presale codes or early access opportunities for the Guts World Tour as tickets for all shows are already on sale now.

How much do Olivia Rodrigo tickets cost? Are there different pricing tiers?

Tickets come in different pricing tiers depending on how close you sit to the stage, what concert venue you choose to attend, and what comes with the price of a ticket. Check StubHub for specifics on pricing no matter where you choose to attend.



Is there a limit to how many tickets I can buy?

Yes, StubHub currently has a limit of 12 tickets per transaction and Viagogo has a limit of 11. If you want to buy more tickets than that, you may be able to do so in a separate transaction.

Both StubHub and Viagogo have different limits for each transaction depending on the venue and how many tickets are left available for purchase.

What’s the difference between VIP tickets and regular tickets?

VIP tickets usually come with a wide range of added benefits, sometimes including an exclusive entrance into the stadium/arena, a line-free merchandise shopping experience, free food or drinks, and front-row seating.

Regular tickets usually just cover the cost of admission and guarantee your seat.

Are there any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for the Olivia Rodrigo 2024 Guts World Tour?

It doesn’t look like Olivia Rodrigo is offering any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for her latest run of shows. Check with your local venue for confirmation.

While we’ve listed all of the current dates for the Olivia Rodrigo 2024 world tour, she may always add more later. If you don’t already see a city or venue near you, check back to see if the “vampire” star has added any more dates.

Is there an age restriction for the Olivia Rodrigo Guts 2024 World Tour concert run?

There shouldn't be any age restrictions or requirements for the Olivia Rodrigo tour but check with your local concert venue for confirmation.

Can I get a refund or exchange my ticket if I can’t attend?

Ticket refunds and exchanges are subject to the venue’s policy. Please contact the venue directly for more information.

You can bring personal recording equipment like the camera on your phone but you won’t be allowed to bring professional camera equipment or a camera bag.

Will merchandise be available for purchase at the concert?

Yes, Olivia Rodrigo merchandise should be available for purchase at the concert venue.

Are there opening acts or special guests for the Olivia Rodrigo Guts World Tour?

Olivia Rodrigo is bringing some great special guests for her Guts World Tour. Supporting acts on her 2024 run of shows include The Breeders, Chappell Roan, Remi Wolf, and “Boy’s a Liar” star Pinkpantheress.

What happens if the concert is postponed or canceled?

If the concert is postponed, your tickets will be valid for the new date. If the concert is canceled, you will be eligible for a refund. Please note that this information is subject to change.

How can I avoid scams or counterfeit tickets?

You can avoid scams and counterfeit tickets by purchasing official tickets to Olivia Rodrigo through authorized ticket sellers.



