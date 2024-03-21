Dr. Dre Proves That Everybody Loves Dolly Parton

Dr. Dre is a legend in the hip-hop world. He has helped launch the careers of many of the genre’s biggest names. Dre was the producer behind huge artists like Snoop Dogg, Tupac Shakur, Easy-E, Ice Cube, Eminem, 50 Cent, and many more. He doesn’t usually step outside his chosen genre. However, he recently revealed that he would produce a Dolly Parton album if given the chance.

Earlier this week, Dr. Dre appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to discuss his long and storied career and his new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. During the interview, he revealed his love for Parton and revealed that her classic “Jolene” is among his favorite songs.

Dr. Dre Would Produce a Dolly Parton Record If She Asked

During the conversation, Kimmel read a list of artists whose careers Dr. Dre has helped to launch or worked with. Then, he asked, “I would imagine that the answer to this is yes, but do artists from other genres often approach you and ask you to work with them?”

“Yes. All the time,” Dr. Dre said. “But my love his hip-hop. It really depends on the relationship. If I meet somebody and we click and what have you, then I’ll go in the studio and get down,” he added.

Kimmel had a follow-up question. “Even if it’s not your ‘type’ of music. Let’s say Dolly Parton wanted to record an album,” he said.

“I love Dolly Parton,” Dr. Dre said. He went on to say that he would “Absolutely” consider working with Parton. He added, “’Jolene’ is one my favorite songs.”

Dolly Parton Branches Out

Parton has long been an icon in the world of country music. Recently, though, she has been branching out. Last year, she released her first rock ‘n’ roll album, Rockstar. Then, last month, she made her rap debut. She appeared on Pitbull’s single “Powerful Women.” The track debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard Rap Digital Song Sales chart.

Parton didn’t just sing backing vocals on the song, either. She raps the final verse of the song in which she shows her 9 to 5 co-stars and other powerful women in her life some love.

Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images