American Idol Alum Will Return to Stage After Heartbreaking Personal Tragedy With Ryman Performance

It’s been over a year since Kellie Pickler’s world turned upside down. Kyle Jacobs, Pickler’s husband of 12 years, died by suicide in February 2023 in the couple’s Nashville home. Understandably, the American Idol alum decided to withdraw from the public eye as she grieved privately.

“One of the most beautiful lessons my husband taught me was in a moment of a crisis, if you don’t know what to do, ‘do nothing, just be still,’” Pickler said in an August 2023 statement. “I have chosen to heed his advice.”

Kellie Pickler Is Returning to the Stage

Now, the “Red High Heels” singer is set to perform for the first time since her husband’s death. Pickler will join an all-star lineup April 22 at Nashville’s iconic Ryman Auditorium.

The North Carolina native was among the artists announced Monday (March 18) by the Ryman for “Walkin’ After Midnight: The Music of Patsy Cline.”

The roster also includes Ashley McBryde, Kristin Chenoweth, Mickey Guyton, Tanya Tucker, Wynonna Judd, and more.

Fans React With Joy to Pickler’s Return

Losing a spouse to suicide is among the most devastating things that can happen to a person. Social media reacted with joy to learn Pickler was returning to normalcy. One X/Twitter user needed an extra tweet to express their excitement.

“HOLY S***!!! The first time in 14 MONTHS (and who knows how long since her last time singing on stage) that Kellie Pickler will be doing something (anything!!) in public!” the fan wrote. “The nerves that’ll be running through her before she walks on stage….”

The user continued, “She better get a standing ovation of support over whatever hell she’s been through since that awful day last year!”

Kyle Jacobs Was a Hit Songwriter and Producer

Jacobs produced several of Lee Brice’s albums, including the chart-topping I Don’t Dance in 2014. He was also the co-writer behind hits like Garth Brooks’ No. 1 “More Than a Memory” which he wrote with Brice, and “8th World Wonder” by Kimberly Locke.

The couple had been together for more than 15 years when Jacobs was discovered dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound at their Nashville home Feb. 17, 2023. He was 49.

Featured image by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT