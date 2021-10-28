Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg Working on Music for ‘Grand Theft Auto’

Dr. Dre is working on new music for Grand Theft Auto with Rockstar Games. Snoop Dogg will also collaborate on additional tracks, but whether this new music is for a forthcoming Grand Theft Auto 6, GTA V, or the upcoming GTA: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition, out Nov. 11, has not been confirmed at this point.

“I do know he’s in the studio,” said Snoop Dogg in a recent interview. “I do know he’s making great fucking music. And some of his music is connected to the GTA game that’s coming out. So I think that that will be the way that his music will be released, through the GTA video game.”

Though the sixth installment of Grand Theft Auto, and a follow-up to GTA 5, which sold 150 million copies since its release in 2013, is highly anticipated by fans, nothing has been confirmed by Rockstar Games.

Still from ‘Grand Theft Auto’ (Photo: Rockstar Games)

The GTA project marks the first batch of new music from Dre since his third album Compton in 2015, though DJ Battlecat teased new releases by Dre and Snoop Dogg by the end of 2021 in a recent Instagram post.

Dre’s music has been featured on the in-game radio stations of multiple GTA games, including “Fuck Wit Dre Drey” and “Deep Cover” in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, along with “Still D.R.E.” and “The Next Episode” in Grand Theft Auto V—all four tracks also feature Snoop Dogg.

In January of 2021, Dr. Dre suffered a brain aneurysm around his divorce but returned to the studio soon after he was discharged from the hospital. Dre is also set to perform at the Super Bowl LVI Pepsi halftime show on Feb. 13, along with Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar.