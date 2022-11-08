Gwen Stefani Brought to Tears by Brayden Lape’s “Mercy” Cover on ‘The Voice’

Gwen Stefani teared up as Brayden Lape sang through Brett Young’s 2017 hit “Mercy” during The Voice‘s final night of knockout rounds. “Oh my God,” said Stefani following the 16-year-old’s emotional performance. “I need a tissue. He’s just so sweet.”

Lape, who is on Stefani’s husband Blake Shelton’s team, took on the country song, steadily letting Young’s heartfelt lyrics ring out. Building up around the chorus, If you made up your mind, then make it / But make this fast / If you ever loved me / Have mercy, Lape visibly captured the full attention of all four coaches.

Stefani couldn’t hold back tears and praised Lape, calling him a “natural” at performing. “Brayden, there’s something so understated about what you do and it’s just so natural,” said Stefani as she wiped away tears. “I just want to say, as a mom, that I think you’re really good.”

Coach Camila Cabello commented on Lape’s tone and song delivery. “Brayden, I think I’m in love with you,” said Cabello. “I love that song. I think your tone is so beautiful. There’s an emotional innocence about it. I know every girl is falling in love with you right now.”

Brayden Lape (Photo: Dave Bjerke/NBC)

Shelton added, ”Brayden, you chose a song that there was nowhere to hide in. That’s scary. You get in a zone, and it’s so good and I don’t think you sounded better. Everything was spot on.”

Written by Young and Sean McConnell, “Mercy” appeared on Young’s self-titled debut in 2017 and reached No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

Shelton eventually chose Lape as the winner of the round, pushing him through to the live shows, which kick off on Nov. 14.

“I had to pick Brayden,” said Shelton. “Brayden is only 16-years-old and he’s already so good. He’s got an incredible tone. Every time he gets on this stage, he’s taken huge steps. So, I think once we get into the Lives, I think he could be holding the trophy at the end.”

Photo: Elizabeth Morris/NBC