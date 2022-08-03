Drake Shares New Opulent Video For “Sticky”

Drake has dropped a music video for his Honestly, Nevermind track “Sticky.” Directed by Theo Skudra and produced by Colossale, the visual sees Drake outside a concert, in the woods with the Virgil Abloh-designed off-road Maybach, and amid a boat party.

Elsewhere in the video, the phrase “Free YSL” flashes across the scene, in reference to Young Thug, Gunna, and several others being arrested recently in Georiga. Drake previously included the call to action in his video for “Falling Back” earlier this year.

The video seems to have been filmed along the rapper’s recent European trek with scenes from hotel swimming pools and opulent Renaissance buildings. Check it out below.

Drake released Honestly, Nevermind in June. The 14-track LP was met with polarizing opinions as it leaned heavily into ’90s house beats—a vibe that hasn’t been present in his previous releases. The album was released as a surprise project as the follow-up to last year’s Certified Lover Boy.

In other Drake news, the rapper was forced to postpone the highly-anticipated Young Money (rake, Jae Millz, Gudda Gudda, Mack Maine, Nicki Minaj, Lil Chuckee, and Lil’ Twist, among others) reunion show. The performance was intended to wrap up Drake’s three-day October World Weekend.

“I am truly devastated to say that I tested positive for Covid and the Young Money Reunion show scheduled for tonight is being rescheduled to the SOONEST date possible,” the rapper wrote on Instagram. “I will keep the city posted and share the new date whenever we have it locked. Until then I hope everyone stays safe and healthy.

“I love you all,” Drake added. “I am so sorry for letting you down on our weekend together and the moment I test negative I will give you everything I got on stage (except the Covid).”

