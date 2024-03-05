“Rest in Peace to Your Mama”: Drake Promises To Pay off Mortgage of Fan’s Late Mother

Hip-hop phenom Drake has preached the importance of mutual respect and love from the stage. However, the “In My Feelings” singer has also demonstrated he’s not all talk.

The Canadian artist (born Aubrey Graham) recently tossed $50K to a concert-goer who spent “all his savings” on “It’s All A Blur – Big As the What?” Tour tickets for himself and his ex-girlfriend. And during a Saturday (March 2) stop in Kansas City, Drake extended a hand to a fan grappling with a devastating loss.

Drake Offers To Take On Fan’s $160K Mortgage

Drake halted his show at the T-Mobile Center to read aloud a letter tossed onstage by a fan. The message explained that the fan’s mother had recently died, leaving them with an outstanding mortgage and no way to pay for it.

Drake didn’t disclose the full amount owed by the fan. However, it was enough that the former Degrassi star — reportedly worth $250 million — was visibly taken aback.

“Oh, this is the outstanding balance right here,” Drake said after a brief pause. “This is a lot of money right here.”

“But you know what, Imma pay off your mama’s house for you,” he continued. “That’s gonna come from me. Rest in peace to your mama.”

That's a real stud move. Drake takes a lot of heat from people but he definitely seems like a good genuine dude. I've got nothing but respect for somebody who is willing to do that for a stranger. — Jayroo (@jayroo69) March 3, 2024

Drake then flipped the note over and apparently noticed the woman’s name. “Hold on, wait. Rest in peace to Jennifer Schumer. Rest in peace. I love you.”

The artist later revealed that the fan had asked for “160 bands” ($160K) and promised to pay it “outta my pocket.”

Drake Known For “Giving Bags” On Tour

This isn’t the first time Drake has literally shared his wealth with fans. In February, the five-time GRAMMY winner promised $100K to a “true soldier” who had recently completed chemotherapy.

the medical bills this person is going to be able to pay off now, I don’t think people understand how much chemo & constant hospitalization is, this made my heart so happy 😭 — aundrea renee ❂ (@aundy__) February 9, 2024

“I hope my manager doesn’t kill me ’cause I’ve never really done this much, but, listen, I want you to cash this in at the end of the night,” Drake said. “We’re gonna give you $100,000. I love you and I wish you the best.”

