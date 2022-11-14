Dua Lipa Shuts Down Speculations of World Cup Involvement

English disco-pop star, Dua Lipa, has denied reports of her involvement in the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

With speculation circulating that she is scheduled to perform, the “New Rules” singer took to social media to set the record straight. She explained in a message on her Instagram Stories, “There is currently a lot of speculation that I will be performing at the opening ceremony of the world cup in Qatar. I will not be performing and nor have I ever been involved in any negotiation to perform.”

Controversy has surrounded the Qatar World Cup ever since the country was awarded host status in 2010. The country, situated on the Arabian Peninsula, has consistently come under scrutiny for its treatment of migrant workers and reported human rights abuses. In 2021, an investigation by The Guardian revealed that over 6,500 migrant workers died during the construction of Qatar World Cup infrastructure between 2010 and 2020.

“I will be cheering England on from afar and I look forward to visiting Qatar when it has fulfilled all the human rights pledges it made when it won the right to host the World Cup,” she continued her message, closing with “One love, Dua x.”

The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off on Nov. 20 at Al Bayt Stadium in Doha, Qatar. K-pop star, BTS’s Jung Kook, is set to perform at the event’s opening ceremony and will also lend his chops to the World Cup soundtrack.

Dua Lipa is currently on tour in Australia, treating fans to her Future Nostalgia Tour while the world awaits her third album. Little-by-little, she has been revealing plans for the upcoming album. “As I’m writing my new album, I feel even more liberated in a completely different way,” she recently told Vogue her latest album update, adding, “And even more in control than I thought.”

Photo: Hugo Comte / Warner Music