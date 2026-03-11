Kelly Clarkson Says ‘American Idol’ Wasn’t Honest About the Winner’s Prize: “They Lied”

With nothing but a dream to guide her, Kelly Clarkson auditioned for season one of American Idol in 2002. She had no idea at the time that her life would change forever. Becoming the first American Idol, Clarkson walked away with not only a cash prize of $1 million, but she also won a car. Even before she released her debut album, the singer was already a millionaire. Well, at least that’s what fans thought. But according to the singer, not only did she not receive $1 million, but she is still waiting for the car.

Over two decades have passed since Clarkson heard Ryan Seacrest call her name. While some say that time heals all wounds, they haven’t met the original American Idol. During a recent episode of her show, Clarkson spoke to the season 4 winner of The Traitors, Rob Rausch. Winning over $220,000, Rausch revealed that the production has yet to pay him.

LMAO Kelly exposing American Idol and FOX. The fact that she hasn’t forgotten that she didn’t get the car as a prize while Clay Aiken got one in Season 2 is sending me. 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/6dVkPEq2kW — …..…….. (@bluffky12) March 11, 2026

Clarkson chimed in, sharing her confusion with Rausch. “I relate to this so hardcore. You probably weren’t alive when I was on American Idol, but I was literally on the show, and they were like, ‘Oh, you win a million dollars,’ or whatever. No, you didn’t. They lied. You did not, no. It was like a million dollars worth of investment in you.”

Kelly Clarkson Was Ready To Kick Clay Aiken’s “A**”

Although Clarkson built a net worth of around $60 million, she learned that the glitz and glamour surrounding the music industry was often a facade. And with the singer not becoming a millionaire overnight, it seemed she was also missing a car. “They said you get a car, and I needed it because my car is bashed in and I couldn’t afford the [insurance] deductible. And then, no! I did not get a car!”

While expecting both a giant cash prize and a new car, Clarkson walked away from American Idol with nothing more than an opportunity. And as the passing years proved, that was all she needed to become one of the most successful winners in the show’s history.

But never forgetting American Idol’s failed promise, it got worse when Clarkson met season two finalist Clay Aiken. “I remember Clay telling me that second season… he was like, ‘Yeah, they gave my mom one.’ I was like, ‘I’m gonna actually kick your a** right now.’”

Despite the missing prize money and the elusive car, Clarkson’s career ultimately proved that winning American Idol was worth far more than either. And while the car may never show up, she has done just fine without it.

