‘Dukes of Hazzard’ Star Under Major Fire After Comparing Beyoncé to a Urinating Dog

Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider likely knew he would draw controversy when he blasted Beyoncé for her new country music songs. Now, fans of the artist are calling Schneider out on social media for his comments.

In an interview with One America News Network, an interviewer asked Schneider about his thoughts on Beyoncé’s songs. The host compared it to an invasion by Leftists politics. She said, “The lefties in the entertainment industry just won’t leave any area alone, right? They just have to seize control over every aspect, don’t they?”

Schneider had some very blunt thoughts about Beyoncé. He compared the singer to an animal trying to mark their territory, saying Beyoncé should stay out of the genre.

“They’ve got to make their mark, just like a dog in a dog walk park,” Schneider said. “You know, every dog has to mark every tree, right? So that’s what’s going on here.” However, Schneider believed there was a difference between country artists trying out a new genre and artists trying out country music. Many Beyoncé found this to be hypocritical.

One wrote, referencing Schneider’s past works, “John Schneider definitely didn’t care about leftists and wokeness when he was making that Tyler Perry money.”

Fans Call Out ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ Star

They also took Schneider to task over his own country musical credentials. Schneider said he knew a bit about the genre, saying, “I know a little something about country music.” However, the actor-turned-singer began as an outsider to country music when he launched his career in 1981. While Schneider would find success in the genre, it took listeners adopting to Schneider’s style and giving him that initial chance.

Beyoncé fans pointed out that Schneider isn’t from the South and adopted Southern culture. Meanwhile, Beyoncé heralds from Texas.

One person on X wrote, “John Schneider was born in New York and moved to Atlanta at the age of 14. Just because he slapped on some Levi’s and pretended to be southern 4 years later for Dukes of Hazzard does NOT make him an expert on what is and isn’t country.”

Another wrote, “Listen, I’m not a Beyonce fan by any stretch. That new song is just great. It sounds great and insanely catchy. Of course, people are requesting it. It’s hysterical that John Schneider would have anything to say about it. John, keep Beyoncé’s name out of your hateful mouth.”