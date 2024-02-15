Oklahoma Radio Station Backtracks on Snub of Beyoncé New Country Song After Backlash

An Oklahoma radio station is now playing Beyoncé’s new country song following public backlash. Fans of the singer called out the station for refusing a listener’s request.

Videos by American Songwriter

Beyoncé released two country songs following the Super Bowl called “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages.” When one fan requested that the Oklahoma-based radio station KYKC-FM play “Texas Hold ‘Em,” the radio station refused.

“I requested Texas Hold ‘Em at my local country radio station (KYKC) and after requesting, I received an email from the radio station stating “We do not play Beyoncé on KYKC as we are a country music station,” they vented on X.

Others chimed in on social media with one person responding, “They don’t realize by them refusing to play one of the biggest stars on the planet is a huge beg they’re fumbling, Beyoncé can get them millions of new listeners onto country music but they want to be prideful, let em know Beyhive.”

Another commented, “I’m guessing KYKC is pretty serious about their country music. 😉 But I can’t blame them for requesting Beyoncé – she’s one of the most iconic and influential artists of our time. And KYKC might be missing out on some great music if they’re not open to expanding their playlist!”

This station needs to be held accountable for their blatant racism and discrimination against Beyoncé. — JUSTIN 🫧 (@jussatto) February 13, 2024

Oklahoma Radio Station Explains Beyoncé Snub

However, Roger Harris, a general manager for South Central Oklahoma Radio Enterprise, told CBS they didn’t realize that Beyoncé released country songs. The response the listener received were their standard reply that they don’t play her music since Beyoncé is known for pop.

Some fans recognized the confusion. One wrote on X, “Don’t kill me but why allude to racism. What if they just simply wasn’t aware that Beyoncè tapped into country music?”

Harris also said the station didn’t have Beyoncé’s latest at the time. “Because we are a small station, we don’t get serviced by the big labels like bigger stations do,” he said.

Harris and the radio station listened to the many requests and messages from the Beyoncé faithful. They managed to track down the song and agreed that it sounded “country” enough for the station to play.

“We have nothing against Beyonce…and we wish her the best in her foray into country music,” Harris told CBS News.”We actually wish that artists WOULDN’T get boxed in to certain genres or formats. If it’s good music, it’s good music.”

[Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy]