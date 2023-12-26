“The Countdown to 2024 Has Begun”: Jelly Roll Hypes New Year’s Eve Performance in New Instagram Post

Christmas is in the rearview mirror and the New Year is in the windshield. With less than a week left in 2023, Jelly Roll is getting ready for a big New Year’s Eve bash. He’ll be performing during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve Sunday (December 31) night. He took to social media to spread the word about the big night.

“The countdown to 2024 has begun,” he wrote in the post. “Celebrate with my performance on New Year’s Rockin’ Eve in ONE WEEK,” he added.

The show starts at 8/7c on ABC. Jelly Roll will be one of many hitmakers to share their music with audiences across the country. He’ll sing a medley of his biggest hits. Singer/songwriter Jessie Murph will also join him for the show. So, they’ll probably sing their collaborative banger “Wild Ones” to ring in the New Year.

Jelly Roll, Other Artists Slated for New Year’s Rockin’ Eve

This year’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve sees Ryan Seacrest coming back to host from New York for the 19th year in a row. He’ll share hosting duties with Rita Ora. Additionally, Dayanara Tores will host the Spanish-speaking broadcast from San Juan, Puerto Rico. Jeannie Mai will host from Los Angeles.

The broadcast will also feature performances from several artists on multiple stages. Jelly Roll, Megan Thee Stallion, and more will perform in Times Square. Green Day, Ludacris, Aqua, and Thirty Seconds to Mars are among the acts taking the stage in Las Angeles. Post Malone will sing “Chemical” from Las Vegas. The show will also feature international stages. For instance, K-pop group NewJeans will perform in South Korea. Queen Ivy is slated to perform from Puerto Rico.

Times Square Lineup

Megan Thee Stallion

Jelly Roll: Medley of hits, “Wild Ones” with Jessie Murph

Sabrina Carpenter: “Nonsense” and “Feather”

Tyla: “Water” and “Truth or Dare”

Los Angeles Lineup

Aqua: “Barbie Girl” and “Doctor Jones”

Elle Goulding

Doechii: “What It Is” and “Persuasive”

Green Day: “Basket Case,” “Welcome to Paradise,” and “Dilemma”

Ludacris: Medley of hits

Loud Luxury x Two Friends and Bebe Rexha

Nile Rogers and CHIC: “Le Freak,” “Everybody Dance,” “Good Times,” and “Get Lucky”

Reneé Rapp and Coco Jones: “Talk Too Much” and “Tummy Hurts”

Janelle Monáe

Paul Russell

Thirty Seconds to Mars

Featured Image by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for iHeartRadio