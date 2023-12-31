4 New Year’s Eve Specials to Help You End 2023 with a Bang

Those who are looking to skip the crowds and ring in the New Year at home have several options. Numerous networks are airing specials to say farewell to 2023 and the New Year with a bang. Most of the specials feature live performances from some of the biggest artists in the music business today.

Videos by American Songwriter

The New Year’s specials in the list below feature a little something for everyone. The performers span numerous eras and genres. Many of the programs also have hosts who are ball-drop veterans who know how to keep the party moving.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve

New Year’s Rockin’ Eve is the New Year’s special. Ryan Seacrest returns to host the historic telecast for the 19th year in a row. Rita Ora will join him in New York as this year’s co-host. The special will air live from several locations across the globe. It all starts at 8 pm ET on ABC. Additionally, those without cable can stream the special on Hulu + Live TV.

[RELATED: How to Watch ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ 2024, Featuring Ryan Seacrest, LL Cool J, Jelly Roll, & More]

Musical guests for the New Year’s special include Jelly Roll, Megan Thee Stallion, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Post Malone, Tyla, and many more. Also, this year’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve will feature comedians Gabriel Iglesias and Sebastian Maniscalco sharing jokes about major events from 2023.

New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash

This special is perfect for those who are looking to ring in the New Year with some great country music. Elle King and Entertainment Tonight’s Rachel Smith will host the five-hour-long broadcast event. The Big Bash will feature performances from Lainey Wilson, Parker McCollum, Trace Adkins, Blake Shelton, Cody Johnson, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and many more.

[RELATED: How to Watch ‘New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash’ Featuring Lainey Wilson, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Blake Shelton, & More]

The festivities start at 7:30 p.m. ET on CBS and will stream on Paramount+. The first half of the show will run from 7:30 until 10. Then, CBS affiliates will break for the evening news. After that, the Big Bash coverage picks back up at 10:30. The special ends at 1:05 ET, five minutes after Music City rings in the New Year.

New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen

Cooper and Cohen return for their seventh year as co-hosts of CNN’s New Year’s Eve special. The telecast will feature performances from Enrique Iglesias, Maroon 5, Jonas Brothers, Rod Stewart, Darius Rucker, Miranda Lambert, and more. The special will also feature an appearance by acclaimed magician David Blaine.

The show starts at 8 pm ET on CNN. Additionally, Max subscribers can stream the event using the free CNN Max add-on.

Cynthia Erivo & Friends: A New Year’s Eve Celebration

Oscar-nominated actor and singer Cynthia Erivo will host a New Year’s special from the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. The star of the forthcoming Wicked adaptation will be sharing “a collection of deeply personal songs that helped to shape Erivo’s career and artistic sensibility and span a wide range of genres, from show tunes to hip-hop,” per a press release. Ben Platt and Joaquina Kalukango will also make appearances during the telecast.

The special will air on PBS and stream on the PBS website and app. It starts at 8 pm ET.

Featured Image by Rich Polk/Getty Images for iHeartRadio