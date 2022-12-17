ERNEST Announces ‘Flower Shops’ Deluxe Album, Shares 3 New Songs

Country star on the rise ERNEST is giving his debut album the deluxe treatment, adding 13 original songs to the already acclaimed 2022 release, FLOWER SHOPS (THE ALBUM).

The 24-track deluxe edition, titled FLOWER SHOPS (THE ALBUM): Two Dozen Roses, is set for release on Feb. 10, 2023.

“I can’t wait for everyone to hear the new music,” the artist said in a statement. “It’s even more of the real, honest storytelling that the album was built on, and continues the character’s love story right where it left off with ‘Some Other Bar.’ It’s very reflective, I think everyone will be able to relate to a part of the story in some way. I’m really proud of it!”

In addition to the news of the forthcoming album, the “Some Other Bar” singer has offered fans a taste of what they can expect from the expanded release. Sharing the gut-wrenching “Unhang The Moon,” the tear-jerking “Songs We Used To Sing,” and the pleading “Miss That Girl,” ERNEST explained of the fresh tunes, “These first three are some of my favorites. This is just a taste of what’s coming, and hopefully hearing them makes everyone even more excited for what we have cookin’.”

Check out the accompanying music video for “Miss That Girl,” below, and listen to the other newly released tracks, HERE.

Deluxe Tracklist

1. “Sucker For Small Towns”

2. “Tennessee Queen”

3. “Classic”

4. “Feet Wanna Run”

5. “Comfortable When I’m Crazy”

6. “Flower Shops” feat. Morgan Wallen

7. “Did It With You “

8. “What It’s Come To “

9. “If You Were Whiskey”

10. “Some Other Bar”

11. “Flower Shops (Acoustic)” feat. Morgan Wallen

12. “This Fire”

13. “Wild Wild West”

14. “Hill”

15. “Burn Out”

16. “Nothin To Lose”

17. “Songs We Used To Sing”

18. “Done At A Bar”

19. “Drunk With My Friends”

20. “Anything But Sober”

21. “What Have I Got To Lose”

22. “Heartache In My 100 Proof” feat. Jake Worthington

23. “Unhang The Moon”

24. “Miss That Girl”

Courtesy of Big Loud Records