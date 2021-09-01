Duran Duran Celebrate 40th Year on “Anniversary”

“Anniversary” is a celebration of Duran Duran’s fourth decade together. Off the band’s 15th album, Future Past, out Oct. 22, “Anniversary,” following singles “Invisible” and ‘More Joy,” featuring Japanese group CHAI, is a clear nod to the band’s 40th anniversary.

Come celebrate this union, Come holy and unchained sings Simon Le Bon, an open invitation to the band’s past, present… and Future.

“’Anniversary’ is a special song for us,” says bassist John Taylor. “Obviously we were conscious of our own impending 40th anniversary of making music together, but we wanted the song’s meaning to be inclusive in the broadest possible way. After playing and working together for so long, we very much appreciate what being together and staying together can really mean. It’s not something we would have thought song-worthy 40 years ago but we do today.”

On Future Past, a follow up to the 2015 release Paper Gods, Duran Duran reflect on their history, and future, exploring their more rhythmic roots, working alongside British DJ and producer Erol Alkan and longtime inspiration Italian composer Giorgio Moroder, who produced the album closer “Tonight, United.”

Blur guitarist Graham Coxon co-wrote and plays on several tracks, along with former David Bowie pianist Mike Garson with an international mix of artists including CHAI, Swedish artist Tove Lo, and German-born, Ivorian rapper Ivorian Doll featured on individual tracks. Recorded between London and Los Angeles throughout 2020, Future Past also features longtime collaborator Mark Ronson, who also co-wrote the track “Wing.”

Duran Duran is scheduled to perform at the upcoming Global Citizen LIVE on Sept. 25 and as the headliners at the Austin City Limits Music Festival, Oct. 3 and 10.