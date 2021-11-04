Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Raps Part of “Face Off” on ‘Kimmel,‘ Reveals Biggest Fans of the Track

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Wednesday night (Nov. 3) with actress Gal Gadot to chat about their new movie Red Notice. Despite their intention to discuss the pair’s cinematic project, host Jimmy Kimmel couldn’t help but ask The Rock about his recent viral guest feature on Tech N9ne’s rap track “Face Off.”

When asked if his daughters listen to “Face Off,” Johnson quickly responded. “It’s their favorite song,” Johnson said. “They love it. My verse, I kill it. They attack it. They say all of the words, even the cuss words. It’s the best.” The Rock then began to rap some of his verses live on the show: Black and Samoan in my veins, my culture bangin’ with Strange / I change the game so what’s my motherfuckin’ name? (Rock).

Further, in a statement to Billboard, Johnson explained the inspiration for the song. “Our goal was to create a song that got people’s heart rate up just a little, and their adrenaline pumping just a little bit more, and also created a song that could potentially become anthemic in people’s lives,” he said. “It started with us personally, with me and Tech and Joey and Iso, [saying], ‘What’s the song that we want to hear every time those guys hit the stage? Or every time I hit a movie set or the gym? What’s a song that we know that teams would play in the locker room before they went out on the field?’

“The goal was to create something that’s long-lasting, that has the ability to span time. And it shakes the cities, moves the crowd, and gets you really fucking going,” Johnson concluded.

Watch The Rock on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, below.

Photo by Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images.