Dylan LeBlanc Announces ‘Coyote,’ His First New Album In Four Years

Nashville-based talent Dylan LeBlanc is ready to share his first batch of new music in four years. Tuesday (August 29), the singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist revealed that his fourth studio album, Coyote, is set for release on October 20 via ATO Records.

Videos by American Songwriter

The long-awaited project is a self-produced, partially autobiographical collection of songs that tells the story of “a man who lives dangerously, always on the edge,” according to a press release. LeBlanc’s spin on a modern concept album follows the story of Coyote, a character searching for a new start while trying to outrun the demons of his past.

The release of Coyote designates a new creative chapter for LeBlanc, who earned critical and commercial success with his 2019 record Renegade. Produced by Dave Cobb, the thoughtful and reflective album garnered the Louisiana native his first appearance on the Triple A Airplay chart.

[RELATED: Dylan LeBlanc: Renegade (Album Review)]

To coincide with his album announcement, LeBlanc has shared “No Promises Broken,” the record’s contemplative lead single that echoes sonic elements of Neil Young’s early years. The song offers a poetic reflection on the kind of love and commitment that holds steady through life’s unpredictable storms.

LeBlanc will hit the road just a few days after the release of Coyote, embarking on an extensive headlining trek across Europe that stretches through the end of the year. Fans can expect additional U.S. dates for early 2024 to be announced in the coming weeks. A complete list of upcoming tour stops and additional ticketing information can be found at LeBlanc’s official website.

Listen to Dylan LeBlanc’s new single “No Promises Broken” below:

Coyote Track List:

1. “Coyote”

2. “Closin’ In”

3. “Dark Waters”

4. “Dust”

5. “Forgotten Things”

6. “No Promises Broken”

7. “Stranger Things”

8. “Hate”

9. “Wicked Kind”

10. “Telluride”

11. “Human Kind”

12. “The Crowd Goes Wild”

13. “The Outside”

Photo by Abraham Rowe/ All Eyes Media