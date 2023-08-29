J.I.D. Reveals New Solo Album ‘Forever & A Day’ In the Works

Three days removed from the 1-year anniversary (August 26) of his most recent studio album The Forever Story, which received rave reviews and included appearances from Yasiin Bey (fka Mos Def), Lil Wayne, 21 Savage, and more, J.I.D. is almost ready to make his return. By way of a recent Instagram live session, the surging Atlanta emcee revealed loads of information about what he’s putting out in the near future.

Videos by American Songwriter

First and foremost, J.I.D. announced that his next LP Forever & A Day is on the horizon, and will drop before his highly-anticipated, currently untitled collaborative album with producer Metro Boomin, yet to be given a release date.

“I think I’ma give y’all an album before this Metro shit come out,” he told the camera. “We gon’ do this Forever & A Day project coming out Fall time. Probably 10-12 songs, damn near almost done.”

JID has a lot of music otw 🫡



– 2 pack with Lil Yachty

– ‘Forever & A Day’ album

– Collab album with Metro Boomin



🕊️🕊️🕊️pic.twitter.com/bDe44bgFLw — Team DREAMVILLE (@TeamDreamville) August 29, 2023

Though he did not reveal any information about potential guest appearances or what the album could sound like, Forever & A Day will likely be a continuation of his famous Never/Forever album series, which began in 2017 with his debut album The Never Story and continued with the aforementioned The Forever Story.

Before he truly begins rolling out Forever & A Day, though, J.I.D. is looking to release a two-pack of songs at some point this week with Lil Yachty, who are now forming a musical duo named The Blakkboyz. Attached to this two-pack will be the song “Van Gogh,” which they released solely on YouTube in 2022 but could not obtain clearance for until now.

[RELATED: J.I.D. Teases Collaborative Album with Metro Boomin]

“Y’all getting ‘Van Gogh,’ we gon’ finally release that shit on streaming,” J.I.D. told his viewers during the Instagram live. “Gonna drop a two-pack [including] ‘Van Gogh’ with my brother Yachty. Me and Yachty called The Blakkboyz. So we gon’ drop that shit.”

JID & Lil Yachty have new music coming together in a couple days 👀 pic.twitter.com/6P0cKO95A5 — Team DREAMVILLE (@TeamDreamville) August 29, 2023

Initially, J.I.D. and Yachty teased “Van Gogh” back in 2020, so it’s possible that they’ve been planning to join forces as The Blakkboyz for quite some time. Both from Atlanta, this will be their first-ever collaboration added to digital streaming platforms, as it seems like it could make way for even more exciting collaborations moving forward.

Photo by Amy E. Price/Getty Images for SXSW