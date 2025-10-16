Dylan Scott Hits Back at Live Nation CEO for Underpriced Tickets Comment

Although spending over the last decade releasing No. 1 hits like “New Truck” and “My Girl”, country singer Dylan Scott never forgot his life in Louisiana. Unlike some artists, Scott didn’t grow up in a home of riches or famous parents. With both parents not afraid to get their hands dirty, they instilled in Scott a sense of pride in working hard. And recently, after the CEO of Live Nation suggested concert tickets needed to cost more, the singer fired back, calling the statement nothing short of “bull crap.”

While traveling the country for his Easy Does It Tour, Scott took a moment during his recent concert to address the CEO, Michael Rapino. With thousands in the audience, the singer said, “Did you see what the CEO of Live Nation said the other day? He said ticket prices need to be more expensive.”

Besides deeming the statement “bull crap”, Scott continued, “They need to be lower is what they need to be. People like that don’t realize what it’s like everyday and I do, thank God, because I had a daddy who was a welder and a momma who worked at the church.”

Dylan Scott Gains Support As Live Nation CEO Doubles Down

Knowing how hard fans work just to afford a single ticket, Scott gained a mountain of praise from fans. “So glad he’s talking abt it!! tickets are getting way too expensive and we can’t afford it.” With some calling Rapino “absolutely insane”, others pointed to the massive amount of wealth the CEO accumulated.

While taking part in the Boardroom’s Game Plan conference, the CEO, worth nearly $1 billion, said, “Music has been under-appreciated. In sports, I joke it’s like a badge of honor to spend 70 grand for a Knicks courtside [seat]. They beat me up if we charge $800 for Beyoncé.”

Aside from his thoughts on ticket prices, spending $70,000 for courtside tickets to the Knicks, who last won a championship in 1973, seemed absurd. But either way, he doubled down on his statement when adding, “When you read about ticket prices going up, the average concert price is still $72. Try going to a Laker game for that, and there’s 80 of them. The concert is underpriced and has been for a long time.”

For Scott, the message was clear – music should always stay connected to the people who built it, not priced beyond their reach.

(Photo by Rich Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images)