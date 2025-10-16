Country Star Gets Engaged Backstage at the Grand Ole Opry

Given the countless stars who performed on the Grand Ole Opry stage, the venue held a special type of magic for those who received an invitation. Over the years, stars like Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn, Randy Travis, Hank Williams, and numerous others graced the stage. And with the Opry holding such a mesmerizing place in country music, singer Ruston Kelly believed there was no better stage to share his love for his former girlfriend, Tia Cubelic.

Although “former” might throw some people off, Kelly didn’t break up with Cubelic before going on stage at the Opry. He did the complete opposite when he decided to take their relationship to the next level. With magic in the air and anticipation building, Kelly only focused on Cubelic as he asked her to marry him.

While keeping the moment somewhat private, both Kelly and Cubelic shared the news on Instagram with a collage of pictures. With dozens of icons plastered on the wall behind them, the couple soaked up their newest milestone.

Ruston Kelly Pops The Question With Johnny Cash Behind Him

On stage, Kelly couldn’t keep quiet about their engagement. He declared, “The most important thing I think that happened to me right after that was meeting my now-partner. And I would say that she’s my girlfriend, but she’s not… because I just proposed to her backstage.”

With the audience erupting over the news, Kelly and Cubelic had some special guests in the crowd. Besides the fans who purchased a ticket to see him perform, he revealed, “Her family’s here, my family’s here. And right under a picture of Johnny Cash, I had to pop the question.”

Online, fans also shared their excitement for both Kelly and Cubelic, writing, “Congrats big dawg! You’ve been radiating joy and happiness and I hope it continues for you.” Another person added, “I mean, we’ve heard the album… this makes perfect sense. Congrats!”

The album the fan mentioned was his newest release, Pale, Through the Widow. According to a press release, Kelly found inspiration for the new album when exploring his love for Cubelic. “His new fiancée was a driving force behind each and every track. Across 13 tracks, Kelly captures a season of radical change, newfound joy, and hard-won peace.”

As Kelly continues his journey in music and love, it seems both are now forever intertwined under the bright lights of the Grand Ole Opry.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Americana Music Association)