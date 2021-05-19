Dylan’s 80th Birthday, II: Scarlet Rivera Ignites Dylan’s “Hurricane” Anew with Nine Mile Station

Named for a Mojave desert ghost-town,

Nine Mile Station features Will Hawkins & Fernando Perdomo

“I have performed `Hurricane’ many times live,” said Scarlet Rivera, “but have never recorded it with anyone since the original with Bob Dylan until now.”



Now she’s on fire again, sounding somehow even greater than on the original 1976 recording. That electric intensity she summoned with an acoustic violin, merging ancient overtones of sorrowful klezmer and gypsy scales, is beautifully alive again. Hearing Scarlet sing and soar on the strings through the iconic counter-melodies she composed on the spot with Dylan recording the song live, is a happy revelation. Her presence of sound and spirit lifts this “Hurricane” into a higher realm. Her real-time reverence for the song and the songwriter sings in the dynamic focus and unbound passion of her playing. Hearing it now is redemptive, a new reason, linked to the momentous Monday of May 24 soon to come, the day the man becomes 80. The full four score.



“`Hurricane,’” said Fernando Perdomo, “is the song that made the violin a credible lead instrument on rock radio in 1976,” he said. “Scarlet Rivera’s violin playing on that track set the template for the violin’s role in Americana music for generations to come.”



When we think back to Dylan’s “Hurricane” hitting the radio airwaves in 1976, we remember the intensity of the storyteller and story being told, the dramatic lyrics, like stage directions:



Pistol shots ring out in the barroom night/Enter Patty Valentine from the upper hall

She sees a bartender in a pool of blood/Cries out, ‘My God, they killed them all…”



And through it all, underscored by a new wild mercury sound which no longer relied on the potent electric guitar and organ combo. that defined his sound during Blonde on Blonde, now that sustained electric energy came from a new, acoustic source. And her name was Scarlet.



As all Dylan lovers know well, Scarlet is the luminous Scarlet Rivera, whose furiously passionate gypsy-soul violin inhabited those guitar-god frequencies on “Hurricane” and all of Desire, Dylan’s 1976 album.









Her inclusion was legend, given it was so wildly random, yet seemed precisely timed by unseen hands, delivering her with violin visible directly into the Greenwich Village streets for their mystic crossing of paths: Dylan in his limo and Scarlet and violin walking. Their intersection occurred like clockwork, as Dylan stopped to talk to her. He invited her to come back to his rehearsal studio to play on new songs which became Desire. She became the siren sound of Rolling Thunder, rocking in white face with her haunting, haunted hybrid of gypsy and Klezmer, perfectly locked into the rolling momentum of the music.

“In 2019,” Hawkins said, “I watched with awe the incredible musicianship and shaman-esque beauty of Scarlet Rivera in Martin Scorsese’s Rolling Thunder Revue. Soon it came full circle after experiencing Fernando Perdomo’s masterful guitar playing in Jakob Dylan’s Echo in the Canyon. Sitting in those dark theaters I tried to imagine what it would be like to make music with such virtuosos. Now two short years later, that dream comes true.”

Scarlet Rivera & Nine Mile Station, “Hurricane”

Produced by Fernando Perdomo, Will Hawkins and Scarlet Rivera

Mixed and Mastered by Zach Ziskin

Will Hawkins – Lead and Backing Vocals

Scarlet Rivera – Violin , Backing Vocals

Fernando Perdomo – Guitars, Organ, Wurlitzer, Backing Vocals

Brendan Vasquez – Bass

Nick Moran – Drums and Percussion



Recorded at Reseda Ranch Studios

Their mutual friend keyboardist Michael Russeck connected Scarlet and the band. In addition to “Hurricane,” she played on two originals they recorded for their next album, Open Highways, which was mixed by another old pal, the late great Al Schmitt.

Scarlet told us that once she heard the new record, she was happy to play on it, finding it

“powerful and stunning.”



“The story of the Hurricane,” she said, “and its message of racial injustice and police corruption sadly continues to be as relevant today as it was in 1975. As always, art conveys truth and opens minds and hearts in a way that no other art form can do.

“Scarlet is a national treasure,” said Fernando, “and she inspires us all.”

Nine Mile Station, the band’s name, was something that Hawkins discovered while perusing old ghost town maps of the Mojave Desert, and found one with Nine Mile Station written on it. “It was an old boom town from the late 1800’s,” Hawkins said, “that literally disappeared off the face of the earth with no trace or remnants. So Nine Mile Station became this amazing place that lived in my imagination that I could escape to when I was down or having a rough time. To me the idea of Nine Mile Station represents freedom, change, reinvention, a full tank of gas and the opportunity to escape and drive into the sunset with a hope of a better tomorrow.”



“It might sound corny to some,” he added, “but after I lost my mom to Alzheimer’s and my career was in shambles, the dream of a Nine Mile Station saved my life on more than one occasion. I think we all need our own Nine Mile Station that echoes in our head and gives us hope and maybe even a little joy.”