Eagles Co-Founder Bernie Leadon Signs Long-Term Deal With Warner Chappell Ahead of Return Solo Project

While thrilled over what he helped create with the Eagles, Bernie Leadon occasionally explored a career as a solo artist. Having spent several decades in the music industry, the musician has only released a few solo albums throughout that time. But at the age of 78, Leadon prepared for his newest album, Too Late to Be Cool, to hit shelves on October 10th. And if that wasn’t enough to be excited about, Leadon also inked a worldwide publishing deal with Warner Chappell Music.

Videos by American Songwriter

Although the exact details surrounding the new deal remained something of a mystery, those closest to Leadon claimed it was not a catalog deal. In recent years, many artists have decided to take massive paydays for the rights to their music. But for now, there will be no changes to Leadon’s IP.

Still, having worked with Warner Chappell Music for a long time, Leadon shared his excitement about the future. “I have been associated with Warner Chappell and the rest of Warner Music since 1971. I am delighted to renew my connections with them now at this point in the 21st Century.”

[RELATED: Ex-Eagles Guitarist Bernie Leadon Announces First Solo Album in More Than 20 Years, ‘Too Late to Be Cool’; Check Out New Advance Track]

Why Bernie Leadon Enjoyed His Partnership With Warner Chappell

With Leadon enjoying his partnership with Warner Chappell Music, the musician noted how the company focused on supporting artists. “Warner Chappell and Warner Music have always been at the pinnacle of support for songwriters and other music creators, and that reality is still very evident in the current leadership and staff. My sincere thanks go to all of them.”

As for the top brass over at Warner Chappell Music, they also shared their love for Leadon and the new deal. “It’s no exaggeration to say that much of the music we call Americana today owes a deep debt to Bernie’s boundary-crossing inspiration. He has helped shape a canon of iconic music, from his early years with genre-defying groups like The Flying Burrito Brothers and Dillard & Clark to his generation-defining work with the Eagles to his countless collaborations with other artists.”

And if his legacy within groups like the Eagles wasn’t enough, the company insisted, “His creativity, musical brilliance, and pure devotion to his craft have made him a true American treasure, with six decades of extraordinary songs and sounds to his credit.”

With a new album on the way and fresh support from Warner Chappell, Leadon continues to prove that even after six decades in music, his best chapters may still be ahead.



(Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)