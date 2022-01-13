Travis Tritt Announces New Tour

Earlier this month, country star Travis Tritt announced a new tour that will run a number of dates from this week through May.

Tritt took to social media to make the announcement on Twitter, writing, “SET IN STONE tour tickets are ON SALE NOW! Which show are you coming out to? http://TravisTritt.com/tour“

Tritt, who has been vocal in the past about being against vaccine mandates at his shows, remains supremely unlikely to require them at these performances.

“I’m putting my money where my mouth is and announcing that any venue or promoter mandating masks, requiring vaccinations, or pushing COVID testing protocols on my fans will not be tolerated,” he previously said about cancelling dates that required mandates. “Any show I have booked that discriminates against concert-goers by requiring proof of vaccination, a COVID test, or a mask is being canceled immediately.

“Many people are taking a firm stand against these mandates around the country, and I wholeheartedly support that cause. I have been extremely vocal against mandates since the beginning. This is a sacrifice that I’m willing to make to stand up for the freedoms that generations of Americans have enjoyed for their entire lifetimes. There are plenty of promoters and venues around the country that appreciate fans and the freedom of choice in this great country, and those are the promoters and venues that I will be supporting.”

And while Tritt has a number of shows set for intimate acoustic performances, he also has a number slated with a full band. Here’s to hoping everything goes well.

Check out a full list of dates below.

Thu, JAN 13 – Carl Perkins Civic Center (Solo Acoustic Tour 2022) – Jackson, TN

Sat, JAN 15 – Alabama Theater (Solo Acoustic Tour 2022) – Birmingham, AL

Mon, JAN 17 – The Birchmere (Solo Acoustic Tour 2022) – Alexandria, VA

Tue, JAN 18 – The Birchmere (Solo Acoustic Tour 2022) – Alexandria, VA

Wed, JAN 19 – The Ritz Theatre (Solo Acoustic Tour 2022) – Tiffin, OH

Sat, JAN 22 – Carolina Opry (Solo Acoustic Tour 2022) – Myrtle Beach, SC

Sun, JAN 23 – Sandler Center (Solo Acoustic Tour 2022) – Virginia Beach, VA

Fri, JAN 28 – IP Casino Resort (Band) – Biloxi, MS

Thu, FEB 10 – Jefferson Theatre (Solo Acoustic Tour 2022) – Beaumont, TX

Fri, FEB 11 – L’Auberge Baton Rouge (Solo Acoustic Tour 2022) – Baton Rouge, LA

Sat, FEB 12 – Hippodrome Theatre (Solo Acoustic Tour 2022) – Waco, TX

Wed, FEB 16 – Memorial Auditorium (Solo Acoustic Tour 2022) – Spartanburg, SC

Fri, FEB 18 – Renfro Valley Entertainment Center (Solo Acoustic Tour 2022) – Mt Vernon, KY

Sat, FEB 19 – Renfro Valley Entertainment Center (Solo Acoustic Tour 2022) – Mt Vernon, KY

Sun, FEB 20 – Secrest Auditorium (Solo Acoustic Tour 2022) – Zanesville, OH

Wed, FEB 23 – The Embassy (Solo Acoustic Tour 2022) – Fort Wayne, IN

Fri, FEB 25 – Michigan Theatre (Solo Acoustic Tour 2022) – Jackson, MI

Sat, FEB 26 – Lorain Palace (Solo Acoustic Tour 2022) – Lorain, OH

Sun, FEB 27 – F.M. Kirby Center (Solo Acoustic Tour 2022) – Wilkes-barre, PA

Fri, MAR 11 – Spring Break 2022 (Band) – Orange Beach, AL – with Riley Green, Frank Foster

Sat, MAR 12 – Shreveport Municipal Auditorium (Band) – Shreveport, LA

Fri, MAR 18 – Salem Civic Center (Band) – Salem, VA

Sat, MAR 19 – Maryland Theatre (Band) – Hagerstown, MD

Fri, MAR 25 – Harrah’s Cherokee Event Center (SET IN STONE TOUR 2022) – Cherokee, NC

Sat, MAR 26 – North Charleston Performing Arts Center (Band) – North Charleston, SC

Thu, MAR 31 – Victory Theatre (SET IN STONE TOUR 2022) – Evansville, IN

Fri, APR 1 – Show Me Center (SET IN STONE TOUR 2022) – Cape Girardeau, MO

Sat, APR 2 – Gold Strike Theatre (SET IN STONE TOUR 2022) – Tunica Resorts, MS

Fri, APR 8 – Tortuga Music Festival 2022 (Band) – Fort Lauderdale, FL – with Nelly, Sister Hazel, Randy Houser, Surfaces, Sublime with Rome, Chase Rice, Scotty McCreery, Thomas Rhett, Drew Parker, Brothers Osborne, Morgan Wallen, The Cadillac Three, Luke Combs

Sat, APR 9 – Cocoa Riverfront Park (SET IN STONE TOUR 2022) – Cocoa, FL

Sun, APR 10 – The Pavilion at Destination Daytona (SET IN STONE TOUR 2022) – Ormond Beach, FL

Thu, APR 14 – Topeka Performing Arts Center (SET IN STONE TOUR 2022) – Topeka, KS

Fri, APR 15 – Century II Performing Arts & Convention Center (SET IN STONE TOUR 2022) – Wichita, KS

Sat, APR 16 – Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts (SET IN STONE TOUR 2022) – Springfield, MO

Fri, APR 22 – Dalton Convention Center (Band) – Dalton, GA

Sat, APR 23 – The Fred (SET IN STONE TOUR 2022) – Peachtree City, GA

Sun, MAY 1 – Florida Theatre (SET IN STONE TOUR 2022) – Jacksonville, FL

Fri, MAY 13 – Buddy Holly Hall (Solo Acoustic Tour 2022) – Lubbock, TX

Sat, MAY 14 – Globe-News Center Performance Hal (Solo Acoustic Tour 2022) – Amarillo, TX

Sat, JUN 11 – Country Thunder Iowa 2022 (Band) – Forest City, IA – with Lee Brice, Chris Janson, Kip Moore, Chris Young, Trace Adkins, Sawyer Brown, Michael Ray, Morgan Wallen, Lindsay Ell, Lainey Wilson, Kameron Marlowe

Wed, JUN 22 – Fraze Pavilion (Band) – Kettering, OH

Fri, JUL 8 – ND Country Fest 2022 (Band) – New Salem, ND

Wed, AUG 10 – Sturgis Buffalo Chip (Band) – Sturgis, SD

Fri, SEP 30 – Country Thunder Bristol 2022 (Band) – Bristol, TN – with Jason Aldean