Ed Sheeran Performs “Lego House” at Mall of America

If there is one thing Ed Sheeran loves it’s an impromptu performance. The world-famous singer/songwriter has recently played in a host of humble settings including bars, a kid’s recital, and now a Lego store.

Sheeran released his track “Lego House” on his 2011 debut album, Plus. While on a tour stop in Minneapolis, Sheeran decided to pay homage to the song’s namesake at the Lego store at Mall of America.

Sheeran donned the store’s blue and yellow uniform and got to work ringing people up behind the cash register. “Right, I’m here at the Mall of America and I have my Lego outfit on to go and be a brick specialist at the Lego store,” Sheeran said in a Twitter video. “Then we’re going to play “Lego House!”

The rest of the video sees shoppers astounded at Sheeran’s appearance while the pop star signs boxes of Lego sets. The video concludes with a short clip of Sheeran bringing out his guitar to play the 2011 standout track. Check it out below.

Hey @edsheeran, what if we built a LEGO house together? 🏠🧡 pic.twitter.com/5n0RUV4fz8 — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) August 12, 2023

Sheeran is currently promoting his latest album, Subtract, playing both massive stadiums and intimate venues in each city he stops in. American Songwriter recently bared witness to Sheeran’s magic at a show at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.

“The Ryman was originally built for choirs and singalongs,” American Songwriter wrote in a review of the show. “A voice carries throughout the auditorium, no amps necessary—though many don’t take advantage of that fact. Sheeran brought the classic spirit of the Mother Church back to its hallowed halls for a moment.

“Subtract needs to live in a venue such as this,” the review continued. “While his fans going to Nissan Stadium would likely be more than happy to hear the album in such a setting, Subtract is allowed room to breathe when the songs are not bolstered by flashy production.”

(Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)