Eddie Vedder Covers English Beat Song for Season 3 of ‘The Bear’

Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder has contributed a cover of The English Beat’s 1982 song “Save It For Later” to the recent season of The Bear. The new season is available to stream today, June 27, on Hulu, and Vedder posted an announcement of the cover on Instagram as well.

The Bear has included Pearl Jam songs in the past, using the 1993 song “Animal” and the 2006 song “Come Back.” The Bear has featured a great soundtrack over the last two seasons, with artists like Wilco, Van Morrison, The Breeders, Tangerine Dream, REM, and more. There’s a distinctly alternative rock feel to the soundtracks that helps pump up the drama and pressure of the show, working together with the stressful and raw atmosphere.

As for Vedder’s cover, the original “Save It For Later” is a ska-adjacent tune with hints of rock and old wave, which was interesting for the usually new wave English Beat. The lyrics are said to be about coming of age, according to writer Dave Wakeling, but the title is also a reference to a dirty joke popular with schoolboys.

Previously, Pearl Jam covered “Save It For Later” during a live show in 2014 as part of a “Betterman” medley, but this marks the first studio release of the Pearl Jam/Vedder version. The cover takes less of a ska approach to the opening phrases and more of a quiet, anticipatory lead up to Vedder’s vocals. It makes for a great atmospheric moment on the show, as the song isn’t quite as brash as the original. The English Beat version definitely has more of a brit-rock flavor, while Vedder’s version is firmly rooted in U.S. grunge.

Now that The Bear season three is out on Hulu, star Jeremy Allen White is looking toward his next project—portraying Bruce Springsteen in a film about the making of his 1982 album Nebraska. Speaking with Variety on the red carpet premiere of The Bear, White revealed that he hasn’t actually met Springsteen yet, but that he’s hoping to create his “own process” for channeling The Boss.

“We’ve communicated a little bit through some other people, but I hope this still all comes together,” he said. “We’ve still got a few things, we’ve got some timing stuff to work out, and I’m trying to have a bit of my own process with it before meeting the man, too.”

He continued, “I wanna try to have an understanding, so when I meet him, I’ll have a bit of confidence somewhere in me to stand there.”

Featured Image by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images