Jeremy Allen White Wants to Create His “Own Process” for Channeling Bruce Springsteen in New Film

Jeremy Allen White—known most often for the series Shameless and The Bear—will be starring in a new film chronicling the production and lead up to Bruce Springsteen‘s 1982 album Nebraska. Titled Deliver Me From Nowhere, White will be portraying Springsteen, and recently revealed that he wants to have his own process for approaching the homage.

Speaking with Variety on the red carpet premiere of The Bear season three, White said that he hasn’t actually discussed things with Springsteen yet. “We’ve communicated a little bit through some other people, but I hope this still all comes together,” he said. “We’ve still got a few things, we’ve got some timing stuff to work out, and I’m trying to have a bit of my own process with it before meeting the man, too.”

White continued, “I wanna try to have an understanding, so when I meet him, I’ll have a bit of confidence somewhere in me to stand there.” He was also asked if he’ll be doing his own singing for the film. “We’re gonna try,” he replied. “We’re gonna try our best.”

Bruce Springsteen and E Street Band Return to Tour After “Vocal Issues”

Bruce Springsteen and his E Street Band have returned to their tour after Springsteen took time off to rest following some “vocal issues.” Now, he’s kicking off the tour once again, relaunching the European leg in Madrid.

During the show, Springsteen played a 30-song set, including two deep cuts he hadn’t played with the band for a long time—“Frankie Fell in Love” and “Rockin’ All Over the World,” which is originally a John Fogerty solo hit from 1975.

The last time Springsteen played “Frankie Fell in Love” was in 2014, when the song was released on the album High Hopes from the same year. Additionally, “Rockin’ All Over the World” hadn’t been played since a 2016 show. It started as a staple of Springsteen shows in 1981.

Now that the European leg of the tour has been reignited, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will be heading to the Netherlands on June 27, traveling around Belgium, Germany, Sweden, Norway, and more. On July 25, Springsteen will head back to England, where hopefully the weather is kinder to him and he doesn’t play an almost three-hour set in the rain again.

