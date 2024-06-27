Michael Jackson’s Son Prince Remembers His Late Father 15 Years After His Death

Making his debut during the 1960s as a member of the Jackson 5, Michael Jackson eventually ventured out on his own, creating a legacy that continues today. Although the icon passed away back in 2009, his legacy continues to echo throughout history as the King of Pop dominated the music industry with his music, concerts, and most importantly – dance moves. In a league of his own, Jackson garnered countless awards, setting nearly 40 Guinness World Records, and even gaining entry into the Dance Hall of Fame. Passing away at 50 years old, his son, Prince, decided to honor his late father.

Never forgetting his father, June 25 marked the 15th anniversary of Jackson’s passing. Wanting to honor the legacy he left behind, Prine shared a picture on his Instagram stories that showed his father performing at the 1993 Super Bowl XXVII halftime show. He wrote, “Miss you pops. The world felt better with you in it.” With Prince only 12 when his father passed, he continues to hold on to the memories he shared with him.

Prince Promotes New Michael Jackson Biopic

Back in 2022, Prince revealed to E! News that he kept paintings of his father around his house. “I have photos of him and the uncles inside my house. I have artistic paintings of him around my house.” He continued, “I like to lead my life with love, which is what he taught me and I try to help at least one person a day and I feel like that is a way of continuing his legacy.”

For fans of Jackson, they will get to see the icon come to life in the new biopic Michael, which features his nephew Jaafar Jackson playing him. Prince offered fans a glimpse into the film when he shared a picture on Instagram. He wrote, “This project has had so many special moments for me and everyone involved. This photo was taken by my dad’s concert photographer @kevinmazur who was there for my dad’s last rehearsal and Jaafar’s first performance!”

