49 Winchester Gives a Nod to Oklahoma with New Track “Tulsa” from ‘Leavin’ This Holler’

We’re a little more than a month before 49 Winchester releases their highly anticipated fifth studio album Leavin’ This Holler on August 2. The band previously released two singles from the forthcoming collection—“Yearnin’ for You” and “Fast Asleep.” Today (June 27), they shared another sample of the record. Listen to “Tulsa” below.

Many fans will be excited to hear a new track from 49 Winchester today. However, those who have been fortunate enough to see them live will be excited to finally be able to stream “Tulsa.” The band started playing the song during their current tour and it immediately became a fan favorite. One listen will show new listeners why it’s already a staple of the setlist.

49 Winchester’s Isaac Gibson Wrote “Tulsa” to Calm His Nerves

49 Winchester frontman Isaac Gibson spoke about the new track in a statement. “This song is a rock and roller with an interesting backstory,” he shared. “I wrote it on a frigid night in 2022, leaving a show at the Mercury Lounge in Tulsa. It was in the middle of a blizzard on the way to a run of shows through Texas,” he recalled.

“The interstate was covered in snow. We jack-knifed the van and trailer sideways on the road and it was just a sketchy situation altogether,” he said. “My anxiety wasn’t helped by the fact that Oklahoma had just recently legalized a plant we’ve been known to be fond of, and that’s ultimately where the song came from. It’s one of those snapshots of a moment in time in my life where I just put pen to paper to ease my mind.”

The song mentions the horrendous road conditions in the opening verse. However, the real anxiety starts to build in the second verse. Traveling from a legal cannabis state with a little bit of product into a state with draconian drug laws and seeing the state police is enough to set anyone on edge. And, if we’re being honest, it’s something that many listeners may or may not be able to relate to.

“Tulsa” is available to stream everywhere today. Leavin’ This Holler drops on August 2. Pre-order your copy now.

Featured Image by Thomas Crabtree