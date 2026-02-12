Ella Langley Is Dropping New Song “Be Her” Tonight After Major Career Milestone

Ella Langley is on fire. Riding the wave of success from her viral Riley Green duets “You Look Like You Love Me” and “Don’t Mind If I Do,” she released her debut album Hungover and picked up five trophies at last year’s Academy of Country Music Awards—the most of any first-time nominee. And just this past week, her latest single, “Choosin’ Texas,” hit No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100. On the heels of that major milestone, the 26-year-old Alabama native is gearing up to release “Be Her,” the second single off her forthcoming sophomore album.

Ella Langley Releases Follow-Up Single to “Choosin’ Texas”

Ella Langley first teased “Be Her” with a social media post Tuesday (Feb. 10.)

Co-written with HARDY, Jordan Schmidt and Smith Ahnquist, the wistful tune touches on feelings of insecurity and comparison: Only smokes one on vacation, says just what she thinks / She don’t need validation or much of anything / I just wanna be her so bad, it hurts so bad.

The “Weren’t For the Wind” singer hopped back on social media Thursday (Feb. 12) to remind fans that “Be Her” drops tonight at midnight. Not that many had forgotten: “Already my favorite song of 2026 and I’ve only heard like 15 seconds of it,” one Instagram user wrote.

Admittedly, “Be Her” has big shoes to fill. Not only did “Choosin’ Texas give Langley her first-ever Hot 100 chart-topper, it also became the first song by a woman to triple up at No. 1 on the Hot 100, Hot Country Songs, and Country Airplay charts.

Previously, only three songs had achieved that feat: Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” Post Malone’s “I Had Some Help,” feat. Morgan Wallen, and Wallen’s “Last Night.”

Langley celebrated the accomplishment on social media, writing, “We did it!! Choosin’ Texas is the #1 song on the @billboard #Hot100 🤯🥹 I can’t thank y’all enough for what you’ve done with this song, it blows my mind every single day. Here’s to women & country music.”

‘Dandelion’ Drops This Spring

Ella Langley fans can hear “Choosin’ Texas,” “Be Her,” and more on Dandelion. Langley will release her sophomore album on April 10.

“This next record to me has so much growth in it,” noted Langley. “I feel the most myself I’ve ever felt.”

Continuing, she added, “I’ve thought about this record every single day for the last year and a half, and I’m so excited to finally say, welcome to Dandelion.”

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMA)