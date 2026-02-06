Ella Langley Fans Come Through as She Dethrones Taylor Swift for Best-Selling Song of 2026

Women are having a moment in country music, and Ella Langley is a major driver of that moment. Her viral Riley Green collab “You Look Like You Love Me” skyrocketed to No. 1. This made her the only woman to reach that milestone in 2024. She followed it up with another pair of No. 1s, “Weren’t for the Wind” and a second Riley Green duet, “Don’t Mind If I Do.” Not taking her foot off the gas, “Choosin’ Texas”—the lead single off her forthcoming sophomore album Dandelion—gave Langley, 26, her first Hot Country Songs chart-topper. Additionally, it became her first top 10 entry on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 (No. 2). Now, “Choosin’ Texas” has yet again done the unthinkable—eclipsing Taylor Swift.

According to an X/Twitter post Thursday (Feb. 5) from Chart Data, “Choosin’ Texas” is officially the United States’ top-selling song of 2026 by total units. It surpasses Taylor Swift’s “The Fate of Ophelia,” the lead single from the 14-time Grammy winner’s 12th studio album The Life of a Showgirl.

Ella Langley's "Choosin' Texas" is now the #1 best selling song in 2026 in the US by total units, surpassing Taylor Swift's "The Fate of Ophelia". pic.twitter.com/1Xq5CJesey — chart data (@chartdata) February 5, 2026

“Ella the Queen you are,” raved one fan.

Ella Langley Enlisted Her Fans in This Endeavor

Notably, the news came hours after Ella Langley rallied her fans to help “Choosin’ Texas” claim the top spot on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart. The four-time Country Music Association Award winner shared a screenshot of the current chart standings to her Instagram Stories on Thursday (Feb. 5). At that time, “Choosin’ Texas” trailed only Harry Styles’ latest single, “Aperture.”

“Y’all have put me in a position to do something only a few females in country music history have ever done,” Langley wrote. “I’m getting told we’re neck and neck on getting the No. 1 and if we have one last push on iTunes we might make country music history!”

According to Langley, less than 10 women in country music history have achieved this milestone.

“I know we can do it,” she wrote. “Let’s do it for women & let’s do it for country music.”

Judging from the latest Chart Data information, Ella Langley’s fans certainly heeded the call.

The Alabama-born artist will release Dandelion—the follow-up to her 2024 debut Hungover—on April 10. And if “Choosin’ Texas” is only the beginning, we can’t wait to see where she goes next.

Featured image by Frank Micelotta/The Walt Disney Company via Getty Images