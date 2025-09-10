On This Day in 1988, Guns N’ Roses Scored Their First and Only No. 1 With a Song Slash Never Liked

On this day (September 10) in 1992, Guns N’ Roses topped the Billboard Hot 100 for the first and only time with “Sweet Child O’ Mine.” It spent two weeks at No. 1 and remains a favorite of fans of the band and classic rock fans alike. However, Slash was reportedly never fond of the song or its iconic main riff.

Videos by American Songwriter

Guns N’ Roses didn’t see instant success with their debut album, Appetite for Destruction, or its singles. The album’s lead single, “It’s So Easy,” failed to chart upon its release in 1987. “Welcome to the Jungle” came next and was, initially, a flop. The band released it in September 1987, and it didn’t enter the Hot 100 until October 1988. It peaked at No. 7 two months later.

Appetite for Destruction got little attention from radio, MTV, or the music press. Then, Geffen lobbied MTV to play the “Welcome to the Jungle Video.” Before long, it was the most-requested video on the network. The video’s popularity led to radio play, which, in turn, led to album sales. As the album gained steam, the band released “Sweet Child o’ Mine” in June 1988. The LP topped the Billboard 200 in August, and the single reached the summit of the Hot 100 roughly a month later.

Appetite for Destruction went on to be one of the best-selling debut albums of all time. “Sweet Child o’ Mine” received a Platinum Certification from the RIAA.

Slash Isn’t a Fan of Guns N’ Roses’ Biggest Hit

The main riff from “Sweet Child o’ Mine” is iconic. It’s one of the most recognizable guitar parts in Guns N’ Roses’ discography. However, it was never really meant to be part of a song. Instead, it started as Slash’s warm-up exercise. That was only one of the reasons he wasn’t fond of the song.

“I always complained about it because it was so up-tempo and ballady,” the guitarist said. “It always rubbed me the wrong way, even though I made up the riff. I didn’t know what it was going to turn into,” he added. He went on to say that his solo is “the only redeeming part of the song.”

Featured Image by Marc S Canter/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images