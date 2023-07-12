Elton John Could Become An EGOT With Emmy Nomination

It looks like Elton John is on his way to be a potential EGOT! The 76-year-old received an Emmy Award nomination for the 75th annual event in the Outstanding Variety Special category for his Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodgers Stadium Special.

The nomination is one of three for the special event, which was John’s final North America show as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour which officially kicked off back in 2018. Special enough, he also made history after it became the first Disney+ live special to receive an Emmy nomination.

An EGOT member is someone who has received an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony. The most recent Hollywood star to become an EGOT was Viola Davis who won her Grammy award in February.

This is John’s first Emmy nomination, and if he wins, he’ll become the 19th person to secure EGOT Status. John is already a receipt of several accolades, including five Brit Awards, a Tony Award, five Grammy Awards, two Academy Awards, and two Golden Globes to name a few. He was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1992 and inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1994.

Taking to Instagram to celebrate his nominations, he noted, “It’s an honour for my Special to be recognized by the Academy 🚀. My final Dodger Stadium performance was bittersweet and an evening that I will never forget. My team @rocketentertainment, the talented @fulwell73productions, and everyone at @disneyplus went above and beyond to create a magical production, not only for me as I said goodbye to North America, but for my fans all over the world to enjoy for years to come!!”

Other EGOT members include Rita Moreno, Audrey Hepburn, Whoopi Goldberg, Andrew Lloyd Webber, John Legend, and Jennifer Hudson to name a few.

The 75th Emmy Awards ceremony is set to air on September, 18 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Fox.

