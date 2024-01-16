Fans Want More Chris Stapleton After ‘Monday Night Football’ Performance

After country star Chris Stapleton wowed fans during the 2023 Super Bowl performing his moving rendition of the National Anthem in February, it seems a match made in heaven that the award-winning artist team up with the National Football League for more. Well, it happened again this week ahead of ESPN’s broadcast of Monday Night Football during the final game of this weekend’s slate of playoff games.

Ahead of the big match-up between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ESPN showcased the 45-year-old Lexington, Kentucky-born Stapleton and his version of the the classic Phil Collins song, “In the Air Tonight,” featuring famed rapper Snoop Dogg. (Coincidentally, the 2024 Emmy Awards also kicked off with a version of the song performed by musicians, including Travis Barker.)

Fans flocked to Twitter Monday night (January 15) to share their thoughts on Stapleton’s offering during the playoff game. Twitter (X) user Beau Jennings wrote on the platform, “I never really had a Chris Stapleton phase but him doing the in the air tonight song is perfect.” And an enthusiastic Mike Rhyner wanted to know, “does Chris Stapleton do ‘In the Air Tonight’ at his live shows?”

And Twitter user Public Enemy (not the official rap group) shared, “I hope they keep this Chris Stapleton + Snoop Monday night football theme song forever!” To which, another replied, “Why does it actually hit so hard? The mix of rock/country/rap turned out real great.”

But not everyone was so excited. Stapleton’s version did draw some distaste from user Zach, who wrote, “That Chris Stapleton “in the air tonight” before every Monday Night Football game might be the worst thing I’ve ever heard.” Okay, then! (You can always look to Twitter for some negativity). That notwithstanding, Stapleton and Snoop’s version seems to be here to stay.

The partnership between Stapleton and the NFL is one of many musical pairings during this year’s football playoffs. Most notably, Detroit-born rapper Eminem shared his thoughts ahead of his hometown Detroit Lions game earlier this weekend. And of course in February, Usher will be performing during the Super Bowl halftime show.

