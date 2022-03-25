Elton John Celebrates 75th Birthday with Rerelease of ‘Diamonds: The Ultimate Greatest Hits’ in Dolby Sound

Elton John is celebrating his 75th birthday with music, rereleasing Diamonds: The Ultimate Greatest Hits. Originally released in 2017, the 48 tracks of Diamonds: The Ultimate Greatest Hits are available on streaming platforms and were mixed in the immersive sound of Dolby Atmos for the very first time.

John, who is currently on the road continuing his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, recently released a new album The Lockdown Sessions in 2021 featuring Stevie Wonder, Eddie Vedder, Stevie Nicks, Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus, and dozens of other collaborators, in addition to the holiday song “Mery Christmas” with Ed Sheeran.

“I’m not usually one to look back or get nostalgic, but 75 is such a milestone birthday,” said John in a statement on March 25, 2022. “I’ll definitely find time today to take stock and thank my lucky stars for my wonderful family, friends, and career.”

To top off his 75th birthday celebration, John will host the 30th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party, along with his husband and foundation chairman David Furnish and guest Lady Gaga, actors Billy Porter and Eric McCormack. Brandi Carlile is also set to perform during the event.

John is also sharing an interview with Dua Lipa on her iHeartradio podcast At Your Service where they talk about everything from his most memorable songs and memories, crazy nights at Studio 54, and more. Lipa was recently featured in a remix of John’s hit “Cold Heart” in 2021.

“I feel unbelievably lucky that at 75, I still love what I do so much,” said John on his birthday. “I’m still so energized about music and excited I get to play, listen and talk about this every single day. Being back on the road is a blast, and the thrill of playing live is as amazing as it was 50 years ago.”

John added, “I have so much to pass on to the new generation of fans and artists alike, and I’m determined to keep giving back to the industry that has given me so much.”

Photo: UMe