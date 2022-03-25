Garth Brooks Brings Stadium Tour to Charlotte, North Carolina After 24 Years

Calling all Garth Brooks fans in North Carolina. Brooks has just announced that his stadium tour will be coming to the great city of Charlotte. It has been 24 years since the Oklahoma native has performed live in Charlotte.

Brooks shared the good news on Instagram. “Stadium show is coming to Charlotte. Tickets go on sale in 7 minutes, click the link,” the superstar teased. “Garth Brooks Is Set For Charlotte, NC

@bofastadium Saturday, July 16th,” he wrote in a previous post.

“If there was ever a time on our planet where we need to do this,” Brooks told News 13 as he held his hands together. “This is the time right now. So come together. Let’s come together with a common cause and that is to love one another and just sit there and not think about anything for two or three hours and just sing as loud as your voice could possibly sing.”

Brooks will be coming to Bank of America Stadium, the first time he will be performing at the Carolina Panthers home field. The “Two Pina Coladas” singer is known for announcing one show date at a time and fans are eagerly awaiting the announcement for their city.

Previously announced cities include:

March 26 – Orlando, FLA – Camping World Stadium

April 16 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium

April 30 – Baton Rouge, LA – Tigers Stadium

May 14 – Cincinnati, OH – Paul Brown Stadium

May 21 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium

Tickets cost $94.95 and are on sale now.

