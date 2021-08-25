Luke Combs Releases New Video For Single ‘Cold As You’

Today (Aug. 24), award-winning country music star, Luke Combs, debuted a new energetic music video for his hit single, “Cold As You.”

Both the song and video display the North Carolina-born Combs’ signature vocal warble and supreme knack for filling a space with raucous sound.

“My team and I are always keeping the fans in mind with everything we do and the fact that we were able to implement so many ‘Easter eggs,’ including characters from my past music videos, was really cool. I hope y’all enjoy it as much as we do,” said the 31-year-old Combs in a press statement for the new video.

The track is now the seventh single from the artist’s No. 1 record, What You See Ain’t Always What You Get. It’s also the eleventh-consecutive No. 1 single for the ACM, CMA, and CMT award-winning Combs.