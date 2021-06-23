Elton John Reveals Final Dates of Farewell ‘Yellow Brick Road’ Tour

Elton John has revealed the final tour dates of his career. The “Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour,” which John initially kicked off three years earlier in Allentown, Pennyslvania, will make its final round through North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand in 2022 and 2023.

The final tour will begin following rescheduled arena dates, that were postponed in 2020 due to COVID-19. The rescheduled dates will begin in Germany on Sept. 1, 2020, then cover North America, January to April 2022.

John’s final stretch of shows will continue from May 27, 2002 in Germany, then move into North America before wrapping up with two shows at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, where John had one of his most iconic performances in 1966.

The Farewell tour will continue into 2023 with dates in Auckland, New Zealand on January 27 and 28, followed by additional shows in Australia, before concluding by late 2023.

“Hello, all you wonderful fans out there,” said John revealing the updated tour dates. “I’m coming to you today with an announcement I’ve been working towards for, well, all my life. The shows that I announce today will be my final tour dates ever in North America and Europe. I’m going to go out in the biggest possible way, performing at my very best, with the most spectacular production I’ve ever had, playing in places that have meant so much to me throughout my career.”

John added, “Whether it’s next summer in Frankfurt or at the legendary Dodger Stadium for the grand finale in the United States, I can’t wait to see you all on the road one last time. This has been an incredible tour so far, full of the most amazing highs, and I look forward to making more wonderful memories with you at these final shows.”