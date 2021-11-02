Elton John Shares Health Update After Postponing Farewell Tour

Nearly two months after postponing the 2021 tour dates of his farewell tour to undergo a hip operation, Elton John has shared an update on his health.

In a recent UK interview, the 74-year-old revealed that he has restricted mobility and is in constant pain but is determined to make up the delay in touring for his fans who have tickets to his shows once he heals.

“I wouldn’t be 100 percent fit,” said John. I wouldn’t be 100 percent confident most of the time, because I can’t move sideways I can’t get in and out of a car, and the decision had to be made because I wouldn’t want to go on stage and give less than 100 percent, and with a year and a half of touring to go, how long my hip would last? It probably wouldn’t… so better to get it done now.”

John added, “I’ll, unfortunately, disappoint all the people this year, but I’ll make it up to them, and I’ll be in much better form.”

In September, John first revealed the accident that caused his hip injury. “I fell awkwardly on a hard surface and have been in considerable pain and discomfort in my hip ever since,” shared John in an Instagram post. “Despite intensive physio and specialist treatment, the pain has continued to get worse and is leading to increasing difficulties moving.”

The Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour is scheduled to resume with the North American leg in January 2022 and continue on through 2023.

John recently released The Lockdown Sessions, a collection of 16 songs, featuring Dua Lipa, Charlie Puth, Brandi Carlile, Lil Nas X, Stevie Wonder, and Miley Cyrus and launched the Elton John Eyewear Collection, designed after his own famous specs, in collaborations with Sam’s Club and Walmart.

Photo: Greg Gorman