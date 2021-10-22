Elton John Releases New LP, ‘The Lockdown Sessions’

Today (October 22), Sir Elton John released his anticipated newest LP, a collection of 16 songs called The Lockdown Sessions, which features artists like Charlie Puth, Dua Lipa, Brandi Carlile, Lil Nas X, Stevie Wonder, and Miley Cyrus.

Fans can stream the album here, and see recent videos John released with collaborators like Lipa and Wonder below.

The new music for the collection was recorded over the past 18 months, or so, during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. Like many musicians, John had to pause a series of dates in 2020, what was to be his Farewell Yellowbrick Road Tour—his final tour.

So, instead of a touring musician, John threw himself into his becoming a recording musician one more time. And as part of the new project, John earned himself yet another significant musical distinction.

Over the past few months, John has been releasing several videos and singles along the way, but today marks the release of the entire new project. And thanks to the performer’s collaboration with Dua Lipa on the song “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix),” John now boasts a new feather in his cap.

John recently earned the honor of “the longest span of time between earning Top 40 hit status for two of his tracks.” Earlier this month, the song jumped from No. 46 to 32, according to Billboard, earning the artist yet another Top 40 jam with his name on it.

Elton’s first Top 40 hit, of course, was “Your Song,” which he released 50 years ago.

The Lockdown Sessions Track list:

1. Elton John & Dua Lipa – Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)

2. Elton John, Young Thug & Nicki Minaj – Always Love You

3. Surfaces feat. Elton John – Learn To Fly

4. Elton John & Charlie Puth – After All

5. Rina Sawayama & Elton John – Chosen Family

6. Gorillaz feat. Elton John & 6LACK – The Pink Phantom

7. Elton John & Years & Years – It’s a sin

8. Miley Cyrus feat. WATT, Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo & Chad Smith – Nothing Else Matters

9. Elton John & SG Lewis – Orbit

10. Elton John & Brandi Carlile – Simple Things

11. Jimmie Allen & Elton John – Beauty In The Bones

12. Lil Nas X feat. Elton John – One Of Me

13. Elton John & Eddie Vedder – E-Ticket

14. Elton John & Stevie Wonder – Finish Line

15. Elton John & Stevie Nicks – Stolen Car

16. Glen Campbell & Elton John – I’m Not Gonna Miss You