Elvis Costello Reveals Four-Day Music, Food and Travel Experience in Iceland

In partnership with Dreamcatcher Events, Elvis Costello is taking fans on an immersive performance experience during a four-day run of shows in Reykjavik, Iceland, May 25-29, 2023, titled Elvis In Iceland.

Accompanied by longtime collaborator Steve Nieve and special guest Nick Lowe, Elvis In Iceland, is crafted for fans of all ages, and features an experience of Iceland along with Costello’s music, featuring four days of live concerts and visits to waterfalls, geysers, and other historical sites in Iceland, along with some of the finest restaurants in Reykjavik.

“For many years I’ve been thinking to myself, ‘When am I going to get to come back to Reykjavik? When am I going to come back to Iceland and play for you all again?’” said Costello in a statement. “Well, it seems that May 2023, marks the time when I will return. I will be there with Steve Nieve, a huge stack of songs, and many stories to tell you on my ‘Elvis in Iceland’ trip. I’ll look forward to seeing you then.”

Tickets include intimate, private performances by Costello and Nieve, exclusive for Elvis In Iceland guests, as well as prime seats for a major concert at the Harpa Concert Hall and Conference Centre in Reykjavik on May 28. Guests will also stay at the four-star Grand Hotel Reykjavik, take part in Q&A sessions with Costello and Lowe and photo opportunities (with Costello, Lowe, and Nieve), and receive a limited-edition event poster signed by all three artists.

Additionally, all Elvis In Iceland guests will receive meals at some of the top restaurants in Iceland, along with a full-day Golden Circle tour of national parks, a half-day visit to the Sky Lagoon geothermal spa, and a sightseeing tour of Reykjavik, including the FlyOver Iceland virtual experience.

Icelandic artists like folk trio Systur, who recently represented Iceland at the Eurovision Song Contest 2022, will also be showcased throughout the Elvis in Iceland programming.

Costello recently revealed a 10-show run, Feb. 9 through 22 in 2023 at the Gramercy Theatre in New York City, which will feature a different set list each night.

Photo: Mark Seliger / Shore Fire Media