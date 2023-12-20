See Billy Joel Perform With His Daughters and Rock Legend Elvis Costello at Latest Madison Square Garden Show

At Billy Joel’s latest Madison Square Garden residency concert in New York on Tuesday, December 19, the Piano Man was joined by Elvis Costello for a surprise two-song performance. Joel’s fellow Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee may have been upstaged a bit, however, by two other invited special guests—Billy’s youngest daughters.

Joel brought daughters Della Rose, 8, and Remy Anne, 6, onstage for a festive rendition of “Jingle Bells,” the New York Post reports. The children wore matching green dresses, with Della Rose also sporting a green and red hat.

Joel later took to his social media pages to post a photo of his daughters singing with him at the show, as well as two images of him performing with Costello. The post was captioned, “Some special guests at show #97!”

Performance with Elvis Costello

Costello joined Joel to perform a revved-up rendition of his own 1978 classic “Pump It Up,” and the two also duetted on Joel’s 1982 hit “Allentown.”

You can watch fan-shot videos of both performances that have been posted on YouTube.

Billy Joel’s Tour Plans

Joel has seven more shows remaining on his monthly residency series at Madison Square Garden, which wraps up on July 25, 2024. The Piano Man’s next concert is a New Year’s Eve concert at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

Besides the upcoming Madison Square Garden gigs, Joel’s 2024 tour itinerary also includes a January 24 show in Tokyo; co-headlining concerts with Sting on February 24 in Tampa, Florida, and April 13 in San Diego; a co-headlining performance with Stevie Nicks on March 9 in Arlington, Texas; and an August 9 show in Cardiff, Wales, in the U.K.

Elvis Costello’s Tour Plans

Costello also has plenty of shows lined up for next year. He’ll kick 2024 off with a U.S. leg of his 7-0-7 tour with his band The Imposters. The trek runs from a January 10 show in Tallahassee, Florida, through a February 2 concert in Wilmington, North Carolina. The tour then will head to Australia in late March and early April.

The veteran singer/songwriter will also be touring as a duo with his longtime keyboardist Steve Nieve. They’ll visit Japan for three shows in April, and then will launch a monthlong tour of the U.K. and Ireland in September.

Tickets for shows by Joel and Costello are available now via various outlets, including StubHub.