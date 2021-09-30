Eminem Opens “Mom’s Spaghetti” Restaurant

Eminem (aka Michigan-born rapper, Marshall Mathers) might be the best lyricist of all time. The intricacy with which he writes and constructs a line is unparalleled. Yet, the rapper might be best known for two words: “Mom’s spaghetti” from his hit song, “Lose Yourself.”

Well, now the Midwesterner is putting that noodle notoriety to work. Eminem has officially opened a new noodle house, called, “Mom’s Spaghetti,” in Detroit.

The spot opened in earnest Wednesday (September 29). It is a small venue, offering just three different dishes, Mom’s Spaghetti, Mom’s Spaghetti with Meatballs, a ‘Sghetti Sandwich and a variety of “pop” or water, Food & Wine shared, and includes a vegan meatball option.

Consequence was there and reported that Mathers even served a few fans in the take-out window before taking a number of selfies. The line stretched out the door. The outlet added that Mathers, who famously never got along with his birth mother, originally started Mom’s Spaghetti during the pandemic, in part to donate food to healthcare workers.

Eminem manned the takeout window during the grand opening of his new Detroit restaurant, Mom's Spaghetti: https://t.co/2P56oxCkjp @Eminem pic.twitter.com/UrmTPOo1JM — Consequence (@consequence) September 30, 2021

Food & Wine shared the initial news alert on Instagram, saying, “This opportunity comes once in a lifetime, do not miss your shot to go—to Mom’s Spaghetti that is. The iconic lyric from Eminem’s 2002 hit single “Lose Yourself” has gone from catchy phrase to pop-up concept to a permanent destination, and yes, spaghetti is on the menu. Tap the link in bio for everything you need to know.”

The rapper also shared the news yesterday on Twitter, saying, “Detroit- 2day is THE day.”

Detroit- 2day is THE day. Come down for our pasta debut! 🍝 #MomsSpaghetti Grand Opening @ 5pm pic.twitter.com/wPDN2xrwnJ — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) September 29, 2021

This fan caught it all opening night:

Cruising Detroit…

Eminem is having the grand opening of his “Mom’s Spaghetti” restaurant in downtown Detroit.

The lines are loooonnnngggggg….



This is Detroit…

This is who we are…#Detroit #DetroitStrong #Eminem pic.twitter.com/YhYpBrBvT6 — Jazz the Professor (@LikeButta3) September 30, 2021

No word if any vomit landed on any sweaters in the process (hehe).

Photo by Scott Gries/ImageDirect.