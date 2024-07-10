Eminem Reveals ‘The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)’ Tracklist, Includes Follow-up to 1999 Hit

Eminem‘s highly anticipated album The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) is set to release this Friday, July 12, and he recently unveiled the full tracklist. The album consists of 19 tracks that will delve into the psyche of Eminem’s long-time alter ego, Slim Shady.

The tracklist was revealed through Apple Music following the release of the cover art on Eminem’s Twitter/X. The cover art features Slim Shady’s face emerging from a body bag, representing the end of an era. The title is written in a childish font, possibly referencing Slim Shady’s over-the-top, often immature persona.

The tracklist includes titles like “Renaissance,” “Habits,” “Trouble,” “Brand New Dance,” “Evil,” “Lucifer,” “Antichrist,” “Fuel,” “Road Rage,” and the recent single “Houdini.” It also includes “Head Honcho,” “Temporary,” “Bad One,” the recently released “Tobey” which features Big Sean and BabyTron, and the closer “Somebody Save Me.”

Additionally, there are three skits, “All You Got,” “Breaking News,” and “Guess Who’s Back.” Most notably, the album includes a follow-up to the 1999 hit “Guilty Conscience” with Dr. Dre. “Guilty Conscience 2” falls in the mid-point of the album, and Dr. Dre previously stated that he was involved in the project as well. Fans are hoping Dre will have a feature on this throw-back track.

THE DEATH OF SLIM SHADY (COUP DE GRÂCE)… ☠️ Friday. pic.twitter.com/z8SWUNZTCX — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) July 9, 2024

Dr. Dre appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live back in March to discuss his collaboration with Snoop Dogg, but the topic of Eminem came up as well. Dre shared the news of Eminem’s new album at the time, and noted that he spoke to the rapper about being involved, according to a report from Billboard.

“Let me tell you something, let me explain something to you right now: Eminem is working on his own album which is coming out this year,” Dre said at the time. “And I actually talked to him and he said it okay for me to make that announcement right here on this show. So he has an album coming out, I’ve got songs on it and it’s fire. I’m actually gonna hear the entire album for the first time tomorrow.”

The cat was out of the bag, so to speak, and the audience went nuts at the news. With that confirmation, fans are eager to hear the possible collaborations between Eminem and Dr. Dre, harkening back to a time when the two were steady musical partners.

