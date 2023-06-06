Emma Stone Shares Perks of Being Friends with Taylor Swift—“She’s a Wonderful Friend”

Emma Stone recently opened up to Vanity Fair about the perks of being friends with superstar Taylor Swift. Stone revealed that Swift got her tickets for the latter’s Eras Tour. Tickets that are currently almost impossible to find.

Videos by American Songwriter

After attending the concert in Glendale, Arizona, Stone gushed to Vanity Fair, “The concert was pretty amazing. I was lucky ’cause we’ve been friends for a really long time. I’ve known her since we were 17 and 18, so she hooked me up, which was very nice ’cause I know those tickets are impossible to get. She’s a wonderful friend. She blows my mind.”

Stone continued to discuss her talented friend. She added, “I mean, the amount of sheer stamina to do three and a half hours and perform 44 songs and to maintain the extreme energy of the audience—I’ve never seen anything like it.” The La La Land actress was soon asked if she would ever perform live with Swift, to which she replied, “Oh, God, hell no! I can’t sing, like, for a massive stadium. Let’s not even go down that road. She has insane talent—I could never do what she does.”

RELATED: Taylor Swift Announces Collaborations on ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’

This interview comes shortly after Swift announced the release of a vault of never-before-heard tracks, which will include a song titled “When Emma Falls In Love.” Many faithful Swifties believe that the song is in reference to Stone. The unreleased tracks, including “When Emma Falls In Love,” will be released on July 7, the same day Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) drops.

Tickets to the Era’s tour infamously caused Ticketmaster to crash in 2022. At the time, Ticketmaster released a statement on the situation which partly read, “Historically, working with Verified Fan invite codes has worked as we’ve been able to manage the volume coming into the site to shop for tickets. However, this time the staggering number of bot attacks as well as fans who didn’t have invite codes drove unprecedented traffic on our site, resulting in 3.5 billion total system requests—4x our previous peak.”

I’m VERY excited to show you the back cover of Speak Now (my version) including the vault tracks and collaborations with Hayley Williams from @paramore and @falloutboy. Since Speak Now was all about my songwriting, I decided to go to the artists who I feel influenced me most… pic.twitter.com/UJOqUNfCGp — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 5, 2023

Photo by Scott Eisen/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management