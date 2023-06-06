Taylor Swift Announces Collaborations on ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’

Taylor Swift will soon explore her punk side on Speak Now (Taylor’s Version). The pop phenomenon turned to social media Monday afternoon (June 5) to announce that Paramore’s Hayley Williams and Fall Out Boy will appear on the re-recorded album.

The forthcoming tracklist will include the 16 fan-favorite songs initially released in 2010. Come July 7, Swift will reveal six unheard anthems from “The Vault.” The unreleased tracks will include Williams and Fall Out Boy.

A track titled “Castles Crumbling” will feature Williams, as Fall Out Boy will contribute to “Electric Tour.” The other additions will include—”When Emma,” “Falls In Love,” “I Can See You,” “Foolish One,” and “Timeless.”

The update also revealed the album’s back cover, which displayed Swift sporting a lavender tulle dress and Ballet slippers. She explained the creative process behind the LP, and why she tapped the punk-rockers.

“I’m VERY excited to show you the back cover of Speak Now (my version), including the vault tracks and collaborations with @yelyahwilliams from @paramore and @falloutboy,” the hitmaker wrote on social media. “Since Speak Now was all about my songwriting, I decided to go to the artists who I feel influenced me most powerfully as a lyricist at that time and ask them to sing on the album.”

She continued, “They’re so cool and generous for agreeing to support my version of Speak Now. I recorded this album when I was 32 (and still growing up, now) and can’t wait to unveil it all to you on July 7.”

Ahead of the secretive announcement, Williams received a Speak Now-themed friendship bracelet from a fan at a meet-and-greet. The interaction foreshadowing the collaboration surprised the “Crystal Clear” singer and served as an easter egg.

I GAVE HAYLEY A SPEAK NOW BRACELET & SHE SAID ITS AN INTERESTING TIME FOR ME TO BE GIVING HER IT HOLY SHIT HAYLEY ON SPEAK NOW TV pic.twitter.com/YNO1oXu9om — ًlayla (@good4yuna) June 1, 2023

“Let me just tell you, this is coming at a very interesting time that you’re giving me this to wear,” said the vocalist in a fan-captured video. “And that’s all I’ll say,” she added with a cryptic smile.

Swift surprised Swifties with Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) at her Eras Tour stop in Nashville, Tennessee. She told the sold-out crowd in early May that the reimagined version will arrive mid-summer and why she decided to place a modern twist on the collection. Following the evening, she issued the announcement across all of her social media channels.

It fills me with such pride and joy to announce that my version of Speak Now will be out July 7 (just in time for July 9th, iykyk 😆) I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20. The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their… pic.twitter.com/oa0Vs5kszr — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 6, 2023

“I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20. The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions, and wild wistfulness,” she said. “I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing… and living to speak about it.”

The album will arrive just weeks before Swift will wrap up the North American leg of her state-of-the-art stadium tour. She will conclude her high-demand trek in August, before heading to Latin America in November. Check out upcoming dates, HERE.

Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images