Kid Cudi Refuses to Work with Kanye West Again: “I Am Not Cool [With] That Man”

Kid Cudi has made his relationship with Kanye West clear.

“He’s not my friend,” Cudi stated in a Twitter post. And in no uncertain terms, the Ohioan rapper explained that he would not be collaborating with West again.

This declaration came after news about Pusha T’s forthcoming album broke, in which Cudi is featured on a track with West.

“Hey! So I know some of you heard about the song I got w Pusha,” Cudi tweeted. “I did this song a year ago when I was still cool w Kanye. I am not cool w that man. He’s not my friend and I only cleared the song for Pusha cuz thats my guy. This is the last song u will hear me on w Kanye.” The post was then signed “—Scott,” which is Cudi’s given name, Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi.

Hey! So I know some of you heard about the song I got w Pusha. I did this song a year ago when I was still cool w Kanye. I am not cool w that man. He's not my friend and I only cleared the song for Pusha cuz thats my guy. This is the last song u will hear me on w Kanye -Scott — The Chosen One : I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KidCudi) April 19, 2022

Cudi and West have been collaborators in the past, in fact, their 2018 album Kids See Ghosts was well received by fans and critics alike. The two artists, nonetheless, recently went through a falling out of epic proportions. Their public feud was documented on social media after Cudi defended his friendship with comedian Pete Davidson, who is currently in a relationship with West’s former wife Kim Kardashian. West also cut Cudi from his Donda 2 album over the feud.

Photo by Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic