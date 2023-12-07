Enrique Iglesias Lands Massive Deal for Music Catalog as He Eyes Retirement

For the past 30 years, Enrique Iglesias entertained fans with music and toured the world with artists like Pitbull and Ricky Martin. While praising his accomplishments, which included over 200 awards, the singer shockingly announced his retirement. With one more album, Final (Vol. 2), releasing in February 2024, it seems the hitmaker is already preparing to step away from music as he recently inked a whooping nine-figure deal for his entire music catalog.

Throughout his career in music, Iglesias released 11 studio albums, selling over 70 million records worldwide. While looking at the list of accomplishments that follow the Latin artist, he has the most songs to hold the No. 1 spot on Billboard Hot Latin Songs with 27. Given the impact the artist had on the music industry, it appears that Influence Media Partners agreed on a nine-figure sum for his songs, per Bloomberg News.

While speaking about the decision to sell his entire catalog, Iglesias shared his excitement about the deal. He said, “My songs hold immense significance for both my fans and me. I’m excited to be working with the Influence Media team. I feel confident we will build an enduring partnership for my music and future projects.”

Not The First Artists To Join Influence Media

It appears that the founder and co-managing partner of Influence Media, Lylette Pizarro, is also a big fan of Iglesias as she gushed over the star. Referring to him as “one of the most recognizable figures in music”, Pizzaro said, “For a quarter of a century, he has captivated fans globally with chart-topping and record-breaking hits. From ‘Experiencia Religiosa’ to ‘Hero’ and ‘Bailando’ to ‘I Like It’ and ‘Be With You,’ there are few artists who come close to accomplishing what Enrique has achieved commercially. He has played a pivotal role in introducing bilingual music to the masses.”

For some time now, Influence Media has worked with more than Iglesias when it comes to securing rights to music. The Latin singer will join the ranks of other artists like Future, Julia Michaels, and even country legend Blake Shelton. Although retiring from music, Iglesias is scheduled to continue touring through 2024.

(Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)